Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buttesports.com
Hot-shooting Maroons singe Bulldog boys
Jack Keeley Knocks down a corner 3 ball Tuesday. (Photo By John Robbins Butte Sports. The arena finally felt like home for both teams and their supporters. Class AA Butte High and Class A Butte Central both had the homecourt advantage Tuesday night as the Butte Civic Center re-opened to public activity with the nonconference city high school basketball championships.
buttesports.com
Lady Bulldogs overpower Lady Maroons in the Mining City Championship
Cadence Graham knocks down a triple against Butte Central Tuesday night. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports.) Butte High Lady Bulldogs 62, Butte Central Lady Maroons 32. Butte has always been about hometown spirit, regardless of whether you bleed purple or you bleed maroon. However, there are only two days of the year that can separate households and bring heated tensions across the city of Butte. The first day is the Cat-Griz game, also known as the Brawl of the Wild. The second day is the historic Mining City Championship basketball game between the Butte High Bulldogs and the Butte Central Maroons.
buttesports.com
Mining City Hoops returns to Civic Center at last
It’s been a long time since the Butte Civic Center hosted a basketball game in the Mining City, as many of us know the famous 1923 crew has been renting the building since last year and will have it until December 2023, paying the city of Butte 75k a month, and the TV show has brought an enormous positive economic impact to the Butte community.
thenugget.net
500 Students Fewer- The Lost Enrollment of Helena High
How has Helena High managed to lose more than 500 students and over $4.4 million in just four years? Why have classes been cut? What has caused this? Opening a new high school in East Helena is one of the major causes of this substantial drop in student enrollment at Helena High.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
Extreme Weather Causes Big Pileup on I-90 East of Missoula
Montana Highway Patrol troopers now say a crash that blocked traffic between Missoula and Drummond Tuesday evening was caused when seven different vehicles tangled in the curves of the Bearmouth, sending half a dozen people to the hospital. Troopers say the crash began when a westbound commercial vehicle was traveling...
montanarightnow.com
Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday
DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
NBCMontana
NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Suspected Homicide At Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge
This just in from the Montana Department of Corrections:. The Montana Department of Corrections has announced they have begun an investigation of a suspected homicide of an inmate at Montana State Prison, in collaboration with the Powell County Sheriff's Office. It has been announced that Todd Fisher, 49, was pronounced...
NBCMontana
Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison
DEER LODGE, Mont. — A Montana State Prison inmate has died in a suspected homicide, which is being investigated by the Department of Corrections and the Powell County Sheriff's Office. Todd C. Fisher, 49, of Glendive, died on Sunday at the prison in Deer Lodge, officials said. Fisher was...
NBCMontana
6 people hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash west of Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is flowing slowly in both directions on Interstate 90 near Drummond as crews work to clear a seven-vehicle crash scene. Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Montana Highway Patrol says a westbound commercial vehicle was driving too fast for conditions when it hit a...
montanarightnow.com
I-90 closed in both directions near Drummond
Detours are in place on I-90 near Drummond after a multi-vehicle crash. Montana Highway Patrol is reporting eastbound traffic is detoured at MM138 and westbound traffic is being detoured at Drummond. I-90 will remain closed to traffic as multiple ambulances and first responders are traveling to the scene. As of...
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow crews respond to duplex fire
MISSOULA, MT — Butte-Silver Bow firefighters responded to a two-story duplex heavily engulfed in smoke on the 700 block of Granite Street on Monday. According to the fire department, crews gained entry to the structure through a basement extension. They later discovered the fire started in the basement near...
$150,000 Fine and Jail for Dangerous Insurance Fraud in Helena
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing told KGVO News on Monday about how a former insurance agent in Helena was recently sentenced for his role in an insurance fraud scheme. Helena Insurance Agent gets Jail Time and a $150,000 Fine. Downing said...
montanarightnow.com
Helena man suspected in threat to damage Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs arraigned on charges
GREAT FALLS — A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of...
Comments / 0