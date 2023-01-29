ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

25newsnow.com

Illinois State mourns loss of student

NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Illinois State University community is grieving the loss of a student who died Friday. 21-year-old Matthew Listman was identified after his body was found near a creek Friday night. The autopsy indicates he died of drowning, but the Normal Police Department says the death...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

State of Illinois to mandate police body cameras

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new change will be coming to police departments in 2025. Each police department in the State of Illinois must have officers wearing body cameras. Bloomington Police Department’s public information officer said body cameras should be seen as tools and not weapons. “The training...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Bloomington woman behind postpartum support group: learn the signs

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-area mom Nicki Petersen wanted to create a space for moms suffering from postpartum anxiety and depression after going through it herself. “I’m just a mom with a support group,” she said. For her day job, she works as a lab technician in a pediatric office, but she’s gone through advocacy training for postpartum parents and has done plenty of research on her own.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Two-car garage catches fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Firefighters responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire in the 500 block of E. Walnut Street. According to the Bloomington Fire Department, neighbors in the area called around 2:36 Wednesday morning for a report of a two-car garage home on fire. The residents...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: No one injured after fire on ‘transit-style’ bus

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Fire Department is responding to the Interstate 74/55 interchange for a vehicle fire. Fire department spokesperson Frank Friend says it is a transit-style bus but is not from Connect Transit. There are no injuries. The occupant on the bus was the driver.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Dogs rescued after house fire in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Two dogs were rescued by a neighbor after a house fire in Normal occurred when the homeowners were gone. Normal Fire Department says a neighbor reported heavy smoke from the home in the 800 block of Landau Lane before 11 am on Sunday. The department...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Unit 5 school board approves potential cuts amid deficit, pending public vote

Normal (25 News Now) - The Unit 5 school board has reached a decision on the potential cuts that will happen if voters don’t approve a tax referendum. Officials say they are in a $12 million budget deficit. It was a unanimous yes to these conditions:. Reduce administration. Reduce...

