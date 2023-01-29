Read full article on original website
East/Loyola sweeps series over West
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East/Loyola boys’ hockey program (7-11) defeated its cross-town rival Mankato West (6-10-2) on Tuesday 5-1 inside All Seasons Arena. Earlier this season at the Bloomington Ice Garden, the Cougars took down the Scarlets 5-2.
Scarlets top Cougars in dual meet
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West gymnastics team defeated cross-town rival Mankato East 136.950-128.775 inside K & G Gymnastics on Tuesday. The Scarlets were boosted by Zoey Hermel’s performance. Hermel earned a 35.425 to win the all-around title.
Getting physical: the power of PT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Its something that many people have already had to do, or if you haven’t you likely will have to do at some point in life: go to Physical Therapy (PT). Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives. To talk more about the profession, its benefits, and some quick and healthful tips for for everyday life, Alissa Boben and Chloe Tuma, with ActivePT in Mankato and North Mankato, visited the Kato Living studio.
Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
A portion of Riverfront Drive will remain closed until Thursday morning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A stretch of Riverfront Drive in Mankato is closed until Thursday morning due to a water main break this morning. Crews brought in excavators, skid loaders and water pumps to clear the flooded scene around 9:30 Tuesday morning. The city of Mankato had said the road...
St. James man uses his talent for weaving to keep plastic out of our water systems
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Travis Smith has two goals. Saving dolphins, and helping the homeless. “I make mats for homeless people to give to,” explained Smith, “I take bags out of the ocean and landfill because I don’t want the dolphins to get killed.”. Travis has a...
Mankato Riverblenders live
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus provides musical family entertainment for Mankato area residents. Family fun, entertainment for all ages, and music with the best in barbershop harmony is a guarantee. Summer church sing-outs, Singing Valentines, an Annual show, as well as family events are part of...
Theaters around Mankato are preparing for a busy spring season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is shaping up to have a busy winter and spring performing arts season. Mankato Playhouse is just two weeks away from their production of Steven Sondheim’s “Assassins”, and held auditions for their Broadway Teens show on Sunday and Monday of this week, and says that their tendency to sell out shows is indicative of the community’s overwhelming support for the performing arts.
While mourners gather for Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis today, people gathered in New Ulm for a protest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This past Friday, graphic footage was released from the Memphis police department, three weeks after five Memphis cops ruthlessly beat Nichols. He passed away three days later from his injuries. Following his tragic death, protests and calls for police reform sweep. The peaceful rally was organized...
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Another successful year for Kiwanis Holiday Lights
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 175,000 people made their way through Sibley Park for the 10th year of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. $77,000 will be donated back to the non-profit groups that assisted with set-up, tear-down and served as evening volunteers during the event. Those 67 groups provided more than...
Water main break closes portion of Riverfront Dr.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Riverfront Drive in Mankato is temporarily closed due to a water main break this morning. The city of Mankato said the road between Lime and Ruth streets is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting. Crews had excavators, skid loaders and were setting...
Teens sickened by fentanyl
DNR says that aquatic ecosystems likely aren't getting enough oxygen
Bridges Community School closes Tuesday due to broken sprinkler system
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MAPS says that custodial staff arrived this morning to find a broken sprinkler sending large amounts of water into the building. The district reported that water had flowed into the gymnasium and down a flight of stairs, leaving one classroom with two inches of water. The...
Durenberger, former US senator from Minnesota, dies at 88
Shocking and Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes
While last week had some exciting brewery news, this week brings in sad and surprising news. Lawless Distilling Company, located at 2619 28th Ave S, Minneapolis has announced that it will be closing nearly after 10 years of operation (since 2014). Lawless was a beloved brewery that many loved to...
City of Springfield: Water Service Freeze Warning in effect
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Springfield is warning residents of possible freezing water,. Due to the depth of the frost in the ground, water services may start freezing, As a result, the City of Springfield has issued an advisory to all of its utility customers. Water customers are...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
