Daily Nexus

UCSB’s Jewish community, administration condemn antisemitic actions in I.V., on campus

Warning: This article contains content related to antisemitic discrimination. UC Santa Barbara administrators, Jewish community members, public officials and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office condemned antisemitic flyer packets distributed across Isla Vista on Jan. 31. The packets — distributed in the hundreds and manufactured by a white supremacist...
AAC&U launches new strategic plan for equity, innovation, excellence

The American Association of Colleges and Universities — an organization of which UC Santa Barbara is a member — announced its 2023-27 strategic plan toward equity, innovation and excellence during their annual meeting Jan. 19. UC Santa Barbara is among 851 institutional members of the American Association of...

