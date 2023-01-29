ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

KEYC

Scarlets top Cougars in dual meet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West gymnastics team defeated cross-town rival Mankato East 136.950-128.775 inside K & G Gymnastics on Tuesday. The Scarlets were boosted by Zoey Hermel’s performance. Hermel earned a 35.425 to win the all-around title.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

East/Loyola sweeps series over West

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East/Loyola boys’ hockey program (7-11) defeated its cross-town rival Mankato West (6-10-2) on Tuesday 5-1 inside All Seasons Arena. Earlier this season at the Bloomington Ice Garden, the Cougars took down the Scarlets 5-2.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Getting physical: the power of PT

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Its something that many people have already had to do, or if you haven’t you likely will have to do at some point in life: go to Physical Therapy (PT). Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives. To talk more about the profession, its benefits, and some quick and healthful tips for for everyday life, Alissa Boben and Chloe Tuma, with ActivePT in Mankato and North Mankato, visited the Kato Living studio.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Prep Athlete: Kiewiet leading the Scarlets as regular season winds down

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When you watch the Mankato West girls basketball team play, guard Teresa Kiewiet is the player that stands out. The senior is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game. Head coach Julia Battern does not take having a player like her for granted.
MANKATO, MN
hot967.fm

Snowmobiler Injured in Weekend Crash near Rochester

(Dover, MN) — Authorities in southeastern Minnesota say a snowmobiler is hospitalized after a weekend crash in the Rochester area. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the man was riding with a group Friday night north of Dover when he lost control and was thrown from the machine. Deputies say the 30-year-old victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic with neck and back injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the snowmobile crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Former New Ulm investigator Gramentz expected to plead guilty

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-30-2023 - clipped version. Dangerously cold wind chills stick around today leading to a morning wind chill advisory with bitter cold temperatures the rest of the week. Updated: 12 hours ago. More than 50 teams total took part in the 14th annual Anthony...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Teens sickened by fentanyl

Water main break closes portion of Riverfront Dr. The City of Mankato said the road between Lime and Ruth streets is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-31-2023 - clipped version. Updated: 14 hours ago. Bitter temperatures will stick around for a...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Riverblenders live

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus provides musical family entertainment for Mankato area residents. Family fun, entertainment for all ages, and music with the best in barbershop harmony is a guarantee. Summer church sing-outs, Singing Valentines, an Annual show, as well as family events are part of...
MANKATO, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
ccxmedia.org

Local Teachers Among Candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Ten local teachers have been named as candidates for Education Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year honor. The organization named 131 teachers from across the state to the this week.The program is open to teachers in pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade as well as teachers involved in Early Childhood Family Education or Adult Basic Education in private and public schools.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Bridges Community School closes Tuesday due to broken sprinkler system

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MAPS says that custodial staff arrived this morning to find a broken sprinkler sending large amounts of water into the building. The district reported that water had flowed into the gymnasium and down a flight of stairs, leaving one classroom with two inches of water. The...
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter

FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
ROCHESTER, MN

