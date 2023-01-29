Read full article on original website
Scarlets top Cougars in dual meet
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West gymnastics team defeated cross-town rival Mankato East 136.950-128.775 inside K & G Gymnastics on Tuesday. The Scarlets were boosted by Zoey Hermel’s performance. Hermel earned a 35.425 to win the all-around title.
East/Loyola sweeps series over West
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East/Loyola boys’ hockey program (7-11) defeated its cross-town rival Mankato West (6-10-2) on Tuesday 5-1 inside All Seasons Arena. Earlier this season at the Bloomington Ice Garden, the Cougars took down the Scarlets 5-2.
Minnesota boys and girls hockey top performers of the week (Jan. 24-30)
Minnesota boys and girls hockey top performers of the week (Jan. 24-30)
Getting physical: the power of PT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Its something that many people have already had to do, or if you haven’t you likely will have to do at some point in life: go to Physical Therapy (PT). Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives. To talk more about the profession, its benefits, and some quick and healthful tips for for everyday life, Alissa Boben and Chloe Tuma, with ActivePT in Mankato and North Mankato, visited the Kato Living studio.
Prep Athlete: Kiewiet leading the Scarlets as regular season winds down
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When you watch the Mankato West girls basketball team play, guard Teresa Kiewiet is the player that stands out. The senior is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game. Head coach Julia Battern does not take having a player like her for granted.
Snowmobiler Injured in Weekend Crash near Rochester
(Dover, MN) — Authorities in southeastern Minnesota say a snowmobiler is hospitalized after a weekend crash in the Rochester area. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the man was riding with a group Friday night north of Dover when he lost control and was thrown from the machine. Deputies say the 30-year-old victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic with neck and back injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the snowmobile crash.
Minnesota high school boys and girls basketball top performers (Jan. 24-30)
Minnesota high school boys and girls basketball top performers (Jan. 24-30)
While mourners gather for Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis today, people gathered in New Ulm for a protest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This past Friday, graphic footage was released from the Memphis police department, three weeks after five Memphis cops ruthlessly beat Nichols. He passed away three days later from his injuries. Following his tragic death, protests and calls for police reform sweep. The peaceful rally was organized...
Former New Ulm investigator Gramentz expected to plead guilty
Former New Ulm investigator Gramentz expected to plead guilty
Teens sickened by fentanyl
Teens sickened by fentanyl
A St. James man uses his talent for weaving to keep plastic out of our water systems
A St. James man uses his talent for weaving to keep plastic out of our water systems
A portion of Riverfront Drive will remain closed until Thursday morning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A stretch of Riverfront Drive in Mankato is closed until Thursday morning due to a water main break this morning. Crews brought in excavators, skid loaders and water pumps to clear the flooded scene around 9:30 Tuesday morning. The city of Mankato had said the road...
Unclaimed Minnesota Lottery Ticket is Worth Over $1.8 Million
Did you buy a lottery ticket in St. Joe's back in December by chance? More specifically did you buy a Gopher 5 at the Speedway in St. Joseph's located at 27 W. Birch Street on December 16, 2022?. If you did, you had better check those numbers again because you...
Mankato Riverblenders live
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus provides musical family entertainment for Mankato area residents. Family fun, entertainment for all ages, and music with the best in barbershop harmony is a guarantee. Summer church sing-outs, Singing Valentines, an Annual show, as well as family events are part of...
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Local Teachers Among Candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year
Ten local teachers have been named as candidates for Education Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year honor. The organization named 131 teachers from across the state to the this week.The program is open to teachers in pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade as well as teachers involved in Early Childhood Family Education or Adult Basic Education in private and public schools.
Bridges Community School closes Tuesday due to broken sprinkler system
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MAPS says that custodial staff arrived this morning to find a broken sprinkler sending large amounts of water into the building. The district reported that water had flowed into the gymnasium and down a flight of stairs, leaving one classroom with two inches of water. The...
Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs received a generous donation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After raising money through charitable gambling, the Charles McLaughlin VFW Post 906 in Hutchinson collected about $100,000 to help veterans in the region. After a full year of collecting donations, more than $80,000 was sent to the MDVA for eight different state veteran houses. “That’s the...
FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter
FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
