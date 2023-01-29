Read full article on original website
Israel Carries Out Covert Drone Strike In Iran Against Advanced Weapons Systems Factory: Report
Israel has executed a covert drone strike against a munitions factory in Iran, The Wall Street Journal reports. The strike occurred in the city of Isfahan, targeting an advanced weapons systems factory and damaging the facility, according to Haaretz. The operation comes as the United States and Israel are attempting to contain Iran’s ballistic-missile program.
Facing Drone Strikes, Iran Warns Any U.S. Military Action Means War
"There is no doubt that Iran possesses the capability to defend its security and interests," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek.
The Jewish Press
Drones, 5.9 Earthquake Inflict Damage on Iranian Targets Overnight Sunday
Here’s what we know so far about Saturday night’s attack on Iran: as of this moment, mysterious explosions have taken place in at least four locations. The first explosion took place in the city of Isfahan, where, according to an official report by the Iranian Defense Ministry, a quadcopter drone attack on a defense industrial complex failed. In a statement released early on Sunday, the Ministry said that “one of three drones attacking the defense equipment manufacturing complex in Isfahan was downed by a defense system stationed inside the facility and two others exploded after being caught in traps set by the defense system. According to Iranian press reports, the factory was damaged but there were no casualties, “thanks to God’s blessing.”
Drone strikes hit ammunition factory in Isfahan, Iran state media reports
A drone strike caused an explosion at an ammunition factory in Isfahan late Saturday night, Iranian state media reported early Sunday.
France 24
'Any tension between the US and Iran will reflect negatively on Iraq', says Iraqi PM
As relations between Iran and the United States continue to deteriorate, FRANCE 24 spoke to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Paris. He warned that "any tension between the US and Iran, any tension between the regional countries, will reflect on Iraq negatively". Expressing hope that a new meeting involving Saudi Arabia and Iran will take place in Baghdad "in the coming weeks", he said the two countries were "keen to resume these meetings under our (Iraqi) auspices".
The Jewish Press
SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
National security alarm bells are ringing due to Iran’s warlike saber-rattling and terrorism in Latin America, prompting a warning from some in Congress.
Iran's Shahed-136 Drones Compared to Israel's Quadcopters
A drone attack targeted an Iranian military facility in Isfahan on Saturday. The Iranian Defense Ministry said the strike was "unsuccessful."
France 24
Deadly strikes destroy convoy carrying ‘Iranian weapons’ into Syria
Seven people have been killed after air strikes destroyed a convoy of trucks carrying arms into eastern Syria from Iraq, a war monitor said Monday. The seven were "truck drivers and their assistants, all of them non-Syrians", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that they were "killed as a result of unidentified aircraft targeting a convoy of Iran-backed groups, last night".
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
U.S. Says Killing ISIS Figure in Somalia Shows How Group Is Still Spreading
"The terrorism threat today is more diffuse, ideologically diverse and geographically dispersed than it was 20 or so years ago," a U.S. official said.
Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes
As Russian troops continue military operations in the then more-than-four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers were flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
