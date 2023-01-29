ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: Who Are Debbie and Oussama?

New couple alert! Debbie and Oussama join the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. Will the 43-year age gap and significant cultural differences put a stop to their happily ever after? Here’s everything we know about Debbie and Oussama and what to expect from them this season.

Who are Debbie and Oussama?

In the teaser for Instagram , Debbie said she “swore off men” until she met Oussama. Now, the 67-year-old Georgia peach is moving all the way to Morocco to be with her 24-year-old partner.

After packing her bags and leaving the United States behind , she will have to face her family and friends, who are skeptical of Oussama’s intentions. “Debbie is going in with her eyes and heart wide open,” TLC revealed.

In the teaser, Debbie, who describes herself as “a little eccentric” and “somewhat quirky,” seems to be living her best life in Morocco with her much younger beau. “Oussama makes me feel young again,” the Georgia native said in the clip.

What to expect from Debbie and Oussama on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4

In the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 trailer, Debbie says that moving her life to Morocco is “a surreal other world” but insists that being with Oussama is her “happily ever after.” However, it’s not long until trust issues get the best of the couples.

In one scene, Debbie calls her partner a “creepy man.” Oussama agrees, “I’m creepy, I’m bad, I’m angry.” While it’s unclear what Oussma did to break her trust, Debbie isn’t happy. “He took my trust, and he urinated on it,” she says. “I’m ashamed of you. You’re weak,” she yells at Oussama.

What do ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans think of Debbie and Oussama?

With the 90 Day Fiancé:The Other Way Season 4 premiere just around the corner, fans are already started forming opinions about this unique couple. One fan drew parallels between Debbie and Oussama to another 90 Day Fiancé couple, Jenny Slatten and Summit Singh, who also have a 30-year age gap.

One fan theorizes that Debbie and Oussama will have the same fate as other older American women who have tried to have an age-gap relationship with a man in the Middle East. “We already know the story line. His family won’t accept it. She can’t have kids. She won’t accept to live a life that goes with his beliefs and religion. Same storyline, different people,” the fan wrote.

90 Day Fiancé fans are excited about this new season with all new couples. It will be interesting to see if Debbie and Oussama can break the mold and make it down the aisle.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8 pm ET on TLC.

