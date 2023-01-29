ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

49ers heading to NFC Championship game in Philadelphia to play Eagles

By Dustin Dorsey
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wc0eh_0kUsIeFR00

The San Francisco 49ers are off to Philadelphia to play the Eagles with the NFC Title on the line. Fans lined the back lot of the team's practice facility hours early to get a glimpse of their favorite stars hoping to spread good luck and faith to their team.

The Niners are heading to a hostile environment. But based on the support we saw for this sendoff on Friday, I'm sure there will be plenty of Red and Gold in Philly.

VIDEO: 49ers vs. Eagles: How Bay Area bars, restaurants are gearing up for Sunday's NFC Championship game

Bay Area bars, restaurants are gearing up for watch parties for Sunday's NFC Championship game between 49ers vs. Eagles.

Things are riding high for the 49ers so the fans remain faithful.

They're hoping to greet their team again when they return home, maybe with a NFC Championship trophy in their hands as well.

"They're on their way to Philly, so we have to be there to support them," Stockton resident Jaime Cardona said.

RELATED: 49ers fans hang team shirt on Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia

"It's important that they see us as fans showing that support so they can take that with them and just hit the ground running when they get there. This is our last chance to cheer them on so they can go to Philly with some energy."

"I truly, truly believe it," Concord resident Daniel Almendarez said. "I think Purdy is going to get this done for us. We have a team, Deebo, Kittle, everybody on the team, we're stacked. I really believe we could take out Philly."

RELATED: 49ers' Brock Purdy would make history with win over Eagles

Go here for the latest news and videos about the San Francisco 49ers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0kUsIeFR00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement

Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena Football League revealed plans to return in 2024 following a four-year hiatus. So, of course, the AFL...
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
76K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy