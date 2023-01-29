Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Surgeon encourages women in medicine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re celebration Memphis doctors ahead of National Women Physician Day on February 3. Dr. Moriah Wright, a colorectal surgeon with St. Francis Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why she chose her specialty, along with advice for women wanting to go into medicine.
Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy. He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis...
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Memphis food festivals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 18 Memphis food festivals you won’t want to miss, from Black Restaurant Week and Vintage 901 to Memphis Vegan Festival and Le Diner En Blanc.
DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice. DoorDash has suspended all operations in...
Memphians gather at Shelby Farms Park to protest, hold neighborhood prayer in Hickory Hill for Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The outpouring of love, support, and calls for justice for Tyre Nichols continued on Monday night from Shelby Farms Park to Brandywine subdivision in Hickory Hill. Almost three weeks after Tyre Nichols’ death from a beating by former Memphis police officers― Memphians and community advocates continue...
MPD: Inclement Weather Crash Policy now in effect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is now under its Inclement Weather Crash Policy. •Exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers of the vehicles involved. •Take photograph(s) of the damage and tag number of vehicles involved. •Both drivers should call the nearest Memphis Police Station...
2 EMTs, lieutenant involved in Tyre Nichols’ assault fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two EMTs and a lieutenant who made the scene of Tyre Nichols’ assault have been fired according to a statement released from Fire Chief Gina Sweat. On Jan. 7 at 8:31 p.m., Memphis Fire Dispatch (MFD) received a call from the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to respond to a person being pepper sprayed at the intersection of East Raines Road and Ross Road. Per MFD protocol, First Responder company Engine 55 was dispatched at 8:32 p.m. and arrived on the scene at East Raines Road at 8:36 p.m.
Ahead of holding funeral for Tyre Nichols, Memphis church calls on elected officials to act
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mississippi Blvd. Christian Church held a service Sunday titled, “Tyre Deserves Answers.”. “What did I do,” repeated Dr. J Lawrence Turner, pastor of Mississippi Blvd. to Action News 5. “He kept asking that over and over again.”. “You need answers to heal,” Pastor Turner...
Shelby County Health Department offices, clinics to open late Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to inclement weather, Shelby County Health Department’s offices and clinics will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. For more information about Shelby County Health Department services, click here.
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
Tyre Nichols: Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another MPD officer involved in the Tyre Nichols investigation was relieved of duty. According to Memphis Police Department, officer Preston Hemphill was suspended on Jan 15. Unlike Hemphill, five other former officers involved were taken into custody on Jan 26. Criminal Defense Attorney Lee Gerald is...
2 dead, 1 injured after train crashed into car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a train crash on Tuesday morning. According to MPD, a car was struck by a train just after midnight. MPD says it happened near Chelsea Avenue and Carpenter Street. Two people did not survive their injuries. A third person was able...
Teen charged in connection with two Collierville school threats
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen is facing charges after threatening two Collierville schools Monday morning. Collierville police say a 16-year-old reportedly made threatening phone calls to West Collierville Middle School and Goddard School. Collierville Schools says their students and staff were evacuated and taken to Collierville First Baptist Church...
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
5 Star Stories: Artificial intelligence at MoSH
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Artificial intelligence has become a part of our everyday lives. But, its history actually dates back thousands of years. A new exhibit at the Museum of History and Science (MoSH) takes visitors on a trip through that history, as well as its future. In our quest...
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
City to release entirety of Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop audio, video ‘upon completion of administrative investigation’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has released a statement in response to multiple requests for the full release of the audio and video recorded in Tyre Nichols’ deadly Jan. 7 traffic stop. “The City has received multiple requests for the release of the entirety of the...
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy roads are causing traffic throughout the Mid-South. Memphis Police Department issued a Mid-South alert closing multiple lanes on 3rd Street bridge over Interstate 55. All northbound lanes are closed near 3rd Street and I-55 due to a multiple-vehicle crash. According to MPD dispatch, at least...
MLGW: Emergency warming center opens in Pinch District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An emergency warming center will open at 8 p.m. Monday in the Pinch District and will remain open until 8 a.m. Thursday, Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) and the City of Memphis announced. The warming center will be located at the Greenlaw Community Center at...
MPD: Man charged with second-degree murder after running over victim he gets ‘high with’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with second-degree murder after running over a victim with his car on Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a man struck by a truck at 10:15 p.m. outside of a residence on Sunrise Street. Police say officers made...
