Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Surgeon encourages women in medicine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re celebration Memphis doctors ahead of National Women Physician Day on February 3. Dr. Moriah Wright, a colorectal surgeon with St. Francis Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why she chose her specialty, along with advice for women wanting to go into medicine.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy. He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice. DoorDash has suspended all operations in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Inclement Weather Crash Policy now in effect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is now under its Inclement Weather Crash Policy. •Exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers of the vehicles involved. •Take photograph(s) of the damage and tag number of vehicles involved. •Both drivers should call the nearest Memphis Police Station...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 EMTs, lieutenant involved in Tyre Nichols’ assault fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two EMTs and a lieutenant who made the scene of Tyre Nichols’ assault have been fired according to a statement released from Fire Chief Gina Sweat. On Jan. 7 at 8:31 p.m., Memphis Fire Dispatch (MFD) received a call from the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to respond to a person being pepper sprayed at the intersection of East Raines Road and Ross Road. Per MFD protocol, First Responder company Engine 55 was dispatched at 8:32 p.m. and arrived on the scene at East Raines Road at 8:36 p.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tyre Nichols: Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another MPD officer involved in the Tyre Nichols investigation was relieved of duty. According to Memphis Police Department, officer Preston Hemphill was suspended on Jan 15. Unlike Hemphill, five other former officers involved were taken into custody on Jan 26. Criminal Defense Attorney Lee Gerald is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 dead, 1 injured after train crashed into car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a train crash on Tuesday morning. According to MPD, a car was struck by a train just after midnight. MPD says it happened near Chelsea Avenue and Carpenter Street. Two people did not survive their injuries. A third person was able...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Teen charged in connection with two Collierville school threats

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen is facing charges after threatening two Collierville schools Monday morning. Collierville police say a 16-year-old reportedly made threatening phone calls to West Collierville Middle School and Goddard School. Collierville Schools says their students and staff were evacuated and taken to Collierville First Baptist Church...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

5 Star Stories: Artificial intelligence at MoSH

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Artificial intelligence has become a part of our everyday lives. But, its history actually dates back thousands of years. A new exhibit at the Museum of History and Science (MoSH) takes visitors on a trip through that history, as well as its future. In our quest...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy roads are causing traffic throughout the Mid-South. Memphis Police Department issued a Mid-South alert closing multiple lanes on 3rd Street bridge over Interstate 55. All northbound lanes are closed near 3rd Street and I-55 due to a multiple-vehicle crash. According to MPD dispatch, at least...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW: Emergency warming center opens in Pinch District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An emergency warming center will open at 8 p.m. Monday in the Pinch District and will remain open until 8 a.m. Thursday, Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) and the City of Memphis announced. The warming center will be located at the Greenlaw Community Center at...
MEMPHIS, TN

