Mild temperatures Saturday evening, wet weather expected Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It will be mild and dry this evening. Clouds will increase and winds will pick up into Sunday. The next system will bring wet weather for the second half of the weekend.

Sunday morning expect rain showers when you wake up and winds will gust up to 25 mph through the early half of the day. Chilly rain showers are expected mainly before 2 p.m., with highs in the mid-40s.

We will start the workweek with a light snow and rain mix Monday, with temperatures in the 30s through the daytime. Much colder air is expected behind this for Tuesday with wake-up temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits.

More on the rain for Sunday and details on the colder air next week from Severe Weather Team 11

