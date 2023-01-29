A 13-year-old is being investigated by police after they brought a loaded gun to their middle school in Prince George's County on Thursday. The investigation started around 11:40 a.m. after a student informed security at William Wirt Middle School in Hyattsville that a student had a gun while on school property. School security found the student, who admitted to bringing the gun to school, but said he placed the handgun inside of a classroom.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO