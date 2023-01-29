Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect dies in DC jail cell, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video first aired in July of 2022. A man died in his D.C. jail cell on Thursday after getting arrested merely four hours prior for armed kidnapping, police claim. Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, officers conducted a check of the prisoners...
Maryland man dies after being hit by car
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 67-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road around 7:30 p.m.
Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids gets 4 years for shooting him
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman will spend four years behind bars for shooting her husband at a D.C. luxury hotel last year. A judge handed down the sentence in a D.C. courtroom Friday. Furious supporters stormed out of the courthouse after DC Superior Court Judge Michael O'Keefe doubled the...
Man in critical condition after shooting outside a restaurant in Arlington County
ARLINGTON, Va. — A shooting in Arlington, Virginia, sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike around 12:53 a.m. According to Arlington County police, responding officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man found shot to death inside car in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C. that left a man from Maryland dead. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 8:02 p.m. to reports of gunshots being fired in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Once there, officers found a...
Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore
Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
Juvenile stabbed in Potomac, Maryland
POTOMAC, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a stabbing involving a juvenile that occurred Thursday evening in Potomac, Maryland. Police received a call regarding a person suffering from a stab wound in the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road on Thursday. After arriving at...
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
Driver runs red light, striking and killing pedestrian in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man crossing the street was hit by a truck driver who ran a red light in Prince George's County Thursday night and died, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded just before 7:45 p.m. to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way, not...
Wbaltv.com
Vigil held for slain 23-year-old mother of 2 in west Baltimore
Community members gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the life of a mother who died in a triple-shooting in west Baltimore last Saturday night. Maya Morton, 23, was trying to drive away with her two kids when she was shot. Police have not made any arrests, but Maya Morton's...
Police: Man inappropriately touched children at community swimming pool, arrested and charged
STERLING, Va. — Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for assault after he allegedly inappropriately touched two children at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. Friday morning around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the community swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia for a report of...
Teen accused of making harassing, antisemitic phone calls
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police say a 17-year-old is facing charges after making harassing and antisemitic phone calls in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, in the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road on Dec. 20.
13-year-old being investigated after gun found at middle school in Prince George's County
A 13-year-old is being investigated by police after they brought a loaded gun to their middle school in Prince George's County on Thursday. The investigation started around 11:40 a.m. after a student informed security at William Wirt Middle School in Hyattsville that a student had a gun while on school property. School security found the student, who admitted to bringing the gun to school, but said he placed the handgun inside of a classroom.
WJLA
Woman found dead in Silver Spring apartment; suspect in custody: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. The housing complex is located in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive, police said. Officers were called to the...
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
13-Year-Old Hid Loaded Gun In Drawer At Prince George's County Middle School
An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old middle school student reportedly brought a gun into a Prince George's County school, authorities say. The 13-year-old reportedly brought the loaded weapon into William Wirt Middle School, located in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville, according to Prince George's County police. A student alerted...
'Saved my life' | Metro passengers reunite after deadly shooting
WASHINGTON — Stories of compassion have emerged following a deadly shooting at a D.C. Metro stop. The Metropolitan Police Department said 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Wednesday morning, ultimately killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham. Just after the shooting, a train approached the...
Alleged Wakefield High School trespasser arrested
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say the person who allegedly trespassed at Wakefield High School Thursday, causing a temporary lockdown, has been arrested. According to a release from the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD), 18-year-old Kenan Owens was arrested Friday. He has been charged with Trespassing at School, Stalking, Remove/Alter Serial Number of Firearm, and Allowing Access to Firearm by Children (x3).
Silver Spring New Year's Killer Arrested In DC: Police
A Washington D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a New Year's Day murder in Silver Spring, authorities say. Maurice Ricks, 28, is accused of shooting the victim during an argument around 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, in the 8500 block of 16th Street, according to Montgomery County Police.
