Montgomery County, MD

WUSA9

Kidnapping suspect dies in DC jail cell, police say

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video first aired in July of 2022. A man died in his D.C. jail cell on Thursday after getting arrested merely four hours prior for armed kidnapping, police claim. Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, officers conducted a check of the prisoners...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland man dies after being hit by car

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 67-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road around 7:30 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man in critical condition after shooting outside a restaurant in Arlington County

ARLINGTON, Va. — A shooting in Arlington, Virginia, sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike around 12:53 a.m. According to Arlington County police, responding officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Maryland man found shot to death inside car in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C. that left a man from Maryland dead. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 8:02 p.m. to reports of gunshots being fired in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Once there, officers found a...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore

Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Juvenile stabbed in Potomac, Maryland

POTOMAC, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a stabbing involving a juvenile that occurred Thursday evening in Potomac, Maryland. Police received a call regarding a person suffering from a stab wound in the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road on Thursday. After arriving at...
POTOMAC, MD
WUSA9

Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
LANDOVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vigil held for slain 23-year-old mother of 2 in west Baltimore

Community members gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the life of a mother who died in a triple-shooting in west Baltimore last Saturday night. Maya Morton, 23, was trying to drive away with her two kids when she was shot. Police have not made any arrests, but Maya Morton's...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Teen accused of making harassing, antisemitic phone calls

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police say a 17-year-old is facing charges after making harassing and antisemitic phone calls in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, in the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road on Dec. 20.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

13-year-old being investigated after gun found at middle school in Prince George's County

A 13-year-old is being investigated by police after they brought a loaded gun to their middle school in Prince George's County on Thursday. The investigation started around 11:40 a.m. after a student informed security at William Wirt Middle School in Hyattsville that a student had a gun while on school property. School security found the student, who admitted to bringing the gun to school, but said he placed the handgun inside of a classroom.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

'Saved my life' | Metro passengers reunite after deadly shooting

WASHINGTON — Stories of compassion have emerged following a deadly shooting at a D.C. Metro stop. The Metropolitan Police Department said 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Wednesday morning, ultimately killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham. Just after the shooting, a train approached the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Alleged Wakefield High School trespasser arrested

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say the person who allegedly trespassed at Wakefield High School Thursday, causing a temporary lockdown, has been arrested. According to a release from the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD), 18-year-old Kenan Owens was arrested Friday. He has been charged with Trespassing at School, Stalking, Remove/Alter Serial Number of Firearm, and Allowing Access to Firearm by Children (x3).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
