Another Sunflower Showdown is set to unfold when the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (17-4) host the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats (18-3) in a Big 12 conference battle on Tuesday night. Kansas has had the overall upper hand in the series lately, winning eight of the last 10 matchups. Despite that recent success, KSU knocked off Kansas 83-82 in overtime on Jan. 17. The Wildcats are second in the Big 12 standings. Meanwhile, Kansas is in fourth place in the conference.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO