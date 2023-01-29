Read full article on original website
Three Spartans Sign Letters of Intent
February 1st is National Signing Day, a day when high school students across the country sign letters of intent to continue their sporting activities at the next level. Quinn Smith signed with Elon University in North Carolina to run Cross Country, Drew Johnson will play football next year at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, and Daisha Thompson will play tennis for Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia.
A Mostly Sunny and Warmer Day on Tap [Feb. 1st Weather]
Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures are in store for the next couple of days. Light snowfall returns to the mountains on Saturday. A better chance of snow is possible early next week as another storm system moves in. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 43. Look...
Tuesday, January 31st Weather
Light snow will continue over the mountains through tomorrow morning. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be possible. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 39. Look for an overnight low of 9. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 35, a low of...
Ark-Valley Humane Society Kicks Off February ‘Shelter Together’ Matching Campaign
During the month of February, the Ark Valley Humane Society is hosting a new matching campaign to benefit unsheltered community members and their pets. Called the “Shelter Together” Matching Campaign, AVHS is partnering with Chaffee County Hospitality to help provide temporary housing solutions in the form of overnight motel room stays during the cold winter months.
Divers and Swift Water Rescue Pull Woman from the Arkansas River After Accident
Divers working with a swift water rescue team helped pull a Canon City woman out of her vehicle after it went off the road, down a 50-foot embankment, and crashed in the Arkansas River. The wreck happened yesterday morning along Highway 50 near Canon City. Another driver called 911 after...
Colorado Department of Early Childhood to Determine if The Schoolhouse Can Reopen After Suspension
The Colorado Department of Early Childhood continues its review of operations at the Chaffee Childcare Initiative’s childcare facility, The Schoolhouse in Poncha Springs. CDEC’s assessment will determine when The Schoolhouse is eligible to reopen following their suspension of the facility’s license on January 25th. The CDEC, the state agency responsible for licensing of childcare centers across Colorado, will determine any corrective actions required for the facility, the conditions of operations, oversight of The Schoolhouse’s compliance with state childcare regulations, and its approval as a licensed childcare center. Neither the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) nor the County Commissioners or staff have the authority over the facility’s childcare licensing or approval to operate.
