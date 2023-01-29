Read full article on original website
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 1.31.23
It is Tuesday Night and you know what that means! We’re back to recap this weeks episode of AEW Dark. Tonight we have 9 matches on the card and we’re back in Orlando for the studio style taping. We’ve got Top Flight, AR Fox, Yuka Sakazaki and the always impressive Konosuke Takeshita advertised for tonight’s episode. A pretty decent lineup, particularly for me as I’m a fan of all mentioned. Let’s get to it and see how they deliver!
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per Fightful:. * 2point0 defeated The Boys. * Juice Robinson defeated Jake Crist. * John Silver, Alex...
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. * Javier Bernal def. Oba Femi. * Sol Ruca def....
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear. She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I...
Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match
Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:. On what she’s bringing that’s...
Kenny King Re-Ups With Impact Wrestling for Another Year
– Wrestler Kenny King announced that he’s re-upped with Impact Wrestling and signed a new one-year contract with the company. King announced the news today on The BET 1140 AM Radio Las Vegas. You can see King’s announcement below.
Rhea Ripley Names Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39 On Raw
Rhea Ripley has revealed who she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ripley cut a promo and announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Champion at the PPV. The matches for the PPV announced thus far are:. * Undisputed WWE...
AEW Rampage Drops Slightly in Viewership, Rating Increases for Latest Episode
– Wrestlenomics now has the Friday television numbers for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage. Last week’s show saw a slight drop in viewership, averaging 458,000 viewers. That was down from the audience for the previous week, which drew 464,000 viewers. Ratings were slightly up in the P18-49...
WWE Elimination Chamber Card
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber...
Kenny Omega Reportedly Resolves Visa Issue, Will Be At AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega’s visa issues are reportedly behind him, meaning that he will be at this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last week, Omega’s absence from the last couple weeks of AEW TV was said to be due to a visa issue. The Wrestling Observer reports that Omega’s issues have been cleared up and he will be at Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.31.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. It’s the go home show for Vengeance Day and that means it is time for the hard sell, which is one of the things NXT tends to do best. In addition to the build towards the show, we also have the long awaited Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher match, which has been postponed at least once before. Let’s get to it.
Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
Kota Ibushi has booked a match against Mike Bailey for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. GCW announced that Ibushi, who is a free agent following his NJPW contract expiring, will face Bailey at the Collective event. Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 is set to take place on March 30th and will...
Kota Ibushi Returning to the Ring at GCW’s The Collective
– GCW has announced that Kota Ibushi will be returning to the ring and making his GCW debut at The Collective 2023. Per the announcement, Ibushi will be in action for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on March 30 and Joey Janela’s Spring Breka on March 31. Both shows will...
Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced matches and segments on the show:. * Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes & Judgment Day promos. * TJ Wilson produced Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY.
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.31.23
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.
Various News: Live Episode of NWA Powerrr Set For Tomorrow Night, NWA Wrestlers Promote Show, Details On Next Episode of WOW
– There will be a live episode of NWA Powerrr tomorrow night in Knoxville, TN. It includes the following:. * NWA United States Tag Team Championship: The Fixers (c) vs. A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews. * The Champions Series Finals: Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll. * Tables Match:...
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Will Ospreay Announced for WrestleCon 2023
– NJPW star Will Ospreay has been announced for WrestleCon 2023 in Los Angeles. He will be competing at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30 at the Globe Theatre. The event will stream live on Highspots TV. Here’s the full announcement:
