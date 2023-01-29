Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestletalk.com
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
sportszion.com
“Guilty” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman reacts to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble 2023
An unexpected turn in the Bloodline storyline occurred on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman, manager of Reigns, said only one word about Sami’s actions that evening but that was enough to figure out everything. This year’s Royal...
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
411mania.com
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
411mania.com
Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear. She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I...
slamwrestling.net
RAW: Royal Rumble fall-out
WWE is coming off of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view Saturday, which had an ending that left every wrestling fan speechless. So, I am sure there were a lot of people tuning into Monday night Raw to see more from Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. However, Zayn and The Bloodline were...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Names Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39 On Raw
Rhea Ripley has revealed who she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ripley cut a promo and announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Champion at the PPV. The matches for the PPV announced thus far are:. * Undisputed WWE...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Still Book Huge Brock Lesnar Match After Royal Rumble Tease
Brock Lesnar is a highly decorated and accomplished pro wrestler with a wealth of achievements, including winning the Royal Rumble twice. He is widely considered one of the most successful in the history of the industry. After what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it is evident that WWE will have Lesnar feud with Bobby Lashley. That being said, it seems WWE still has another huge match planned for Lesnar in the future.
WWE Raw video highlights: Cody Rhodes addresses challenging Roman Reigns
Women's Rumble winner Rhea Ripley also revealed her WrestleMania decision.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Reveals What He Was Doing During WWE Royal Rumble
Leading up to last Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble, there were rumors going around for months that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would make his return to WWE in a surprise confrontation with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Though fans have praised the actual finale of the show, others were likely questioning why "The Great One" hadn't shown up to kickoff the road to WrestleMania. In a recent Instagram post, The Rock revealed that he was working on other sorts of business when the Rumble was taking place on Saturday night.
Wrestling Observer Live: WWE business surge, WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, RAW
Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including WWE's recent business surge, WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble business stats, the RAW report, Kota Ibushi and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~! Right Click Save ...
411mania.com
WWE Elimination Chamber Card
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.31.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. It’s the go home show for Vengeance Day and that means it is time for the hard sell, which is one of the things NXT tends to do best. In addition to the build towards the show, we also have the long awaited Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher match, which has been postponed at least once before. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
bleedingcool.com
2023 Royal Rumble Breaks All the Records According to WWE
WWE is calling the 2023 Royal Rumble the "highest-grossing and most-viewed Royal Rumble in company history," with merchandise and sponsorship up too. Multiple records were set at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday. Gunther became the person to last the longest time in a Royal Rumble match after entering at number one and lasting all the way until the end, when he was eliminated by Cody Rhodes. In a more dubious accomplishment, Chelsea Green broke the record for fastest elimination in a Women's Royal Rumble match when Rhea Ripley ejected her just five seconds after she entered at number twenty. Bray Wyatt also set a new record for quickest erosion of goodwill after a return by participating in another epicly bad gimmick match, the Mtn Dew Pitch Black Match.
411mania.com
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
411mania.com
NWA News: US Tag Team Titles Change Hands on NWA Powerrr Live, NWA Champions Series Winner Crowned
– We have new NWA US Tag Team Champions following the live episode of NWA Powerrr. The Country Gentlemen defeated The Fixers on Tuesday’s live show to capture the titles. The Fixers won the titles at NWA 74 and held them for 157 days before losing them at the show.
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes Reacts To Roman Reigns / Sami Zayn Segment From Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night, when he won the Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Later in the show however, the big talked about angle between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens...
Comments / 0