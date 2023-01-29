WWE is calling the 2023 Royal Rumble the "highest-grossing and most-viewed Royal Rumble in company history," with merchandise and sponsorship up too. Multiple records were set at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday. Gunther became the person to last the longest time in a Royal Rumble match after entering at number one and lasting all the way until the end, when he was eliminated by Cody Rhodes. In a more dubious accomplishment, Chelsea Green broke the record for fastest elimination in a Women's Royal Rumble match when Rhea Ripley ejected her just five seconds after she entered at number twenty. Bray Wyatt also set a new record for quickest erosion of goodwill after a return by participating in another epicly bad gimmick match, the Mtn Dew Pitch Black Match.

2 DAYS AGO