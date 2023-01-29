Head coach Brian Mistro and the University of Jamestown football team announced 36 signings for National Signing Day. “These future Jimmies have checked all the boxes to join the standard our current team has set,” Mistro said. “They are great people and they love the idea of becoming Jimmies. Each of these young man have what it takes to keep pushing the program to new heights. The retention of our current team has been awesome which allowed us to be more selective as a staff in who we are bringing in to join the Jimmie Pride Family. The credit goes to our football staff, the admissions department and all the faculty and staff for providing these guys a great experience of what it means to be a Jimmie. These are back to back recruiting classes where the GPA of the incoming recruits is above a 3.5. We are very excited to see these student-athletes be successful on and off the field. Chop And Carry!”

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO