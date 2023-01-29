Read full article on original website
Tower’s Big Night Helps Jimmies Grind Out Win at the Corn Palace
MITCHELL, SD. (NewsDakota.com) – The (RV) University of Jamestown women’s basketball team picked up its sixth consecutive victory on Wednesday night as the Jimmies defeated Dakota Wesleyan, 66-58. Kia Tower’s hot shooting helped lead the Jimmies to a 23-12 lead over the Tigers in the opening quarter of play. Tower had 15 of the 23 points for Jamestown in the first quarter and led all scorers with 17 points at the half. UJ led 38-30 at the break behind 50% shooting from the field and going 5-for-11 from long range. The Jimmies won the battle on the glass in the first 20 minutes as well, finishing plus seven behind five boards for Hannah Hagel.
#11 Jimmies Use Late Run to Secure Key Conference Win
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – In a matchup of the top teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Monday night, the #11 University of Jamestown used a 30-15 run over the final 10 minutes to secure a vital win over #18 Morningside, 81-71. The opening 10 minutes of play favored the Jimmies, who jumped out to a 24-9 advantage despite some early shooting jitters. Jamestown kept the lead near 15 until Morningside went on a 15-2 run in the final five minutes of the opening half to make it 39-38 UJ at the break.
District 5 Girls Basketball Brackets Released
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The bracket for the District 5 girls basketball tournament has been released. Carrington has had an undefeated season inside the District this season and earned the first round bye. They await the winner of LaMoure-LM vs Ellendale who earned the 4 and 5 seeds respectively. They play the first game on Friday February 10th at 4:30 PM.
Jays Win Double Overtime Thriller over Bismarck High
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A pair of incredible games headlined the West Region on Tuesday night at Jerry Meyer Arena. BOYS BASKETBALL: JAMESTOWN 102, BISMARCK HIGH 96 (2 OT) Jamestown outlasted Bismarck High in a double overtime game that saw the pendulum swing back and forth all night long....
#10 Jimmies Sweep Central Christian College
The 10th-ranked Jimmie men’s volleyball team recorded its second straight sweep to open the season, defeating Central Christian College (Kan.) 3-0 Saturday morning at Harold Newman Arena. THE BASICS. Final Score: #10 UJ 3, Central Christian 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-18) Records: #10 UJ 2-0 (2-0 GPAC), Central Christian 0-2...
Huskies Edge Hi-Liners in Back and Forth Thriller
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) A 23-6 Hi-Liner run in the opening half was undone by a 13-0 Husky run in the second, and Wahpeton edged a back-and-forth ride in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) with a 68-65 win in Valley City Tuesday. Wahpeton took an 18-10 lead in a sluggish...
Hi Liner Speech Team; Seven Qualify For State
GWINNER, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City High School Speech Team had another great week on the road. The team travelled to Gwinner, ND to compete at North Sargent on January 28th, 2023. The Hi-Liners won the meet and finished the day with 7 state qualifiers. Individual results below:
Carrington Survives a Scare From Maple River in Boys Hoops
TOWER CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Cardinals were 14 of 14 at the free throw line to help them defeat the Maple River Raiders 56-55 on Monday night in Class B Boys non-region action. Carrington is now 9-5 overall, MR drops to 2-9 overall. The Cardinals were down 55-54, Hudson Schmitz...
Jimmies Sign 36 on National Signing Day
Head coach Brian Mistro and the University of Jamestown football team announced 36 signings for National Signing Day. “These future Jimmies have checked all the boxes to join the standard our current team has set,” Mistro said. “They are great people and they love the idea of becoming Jimmies. Each of these young man have what it takes to keep pushing the program to new heights. The retention of our current team has been awesome which allowed us to be more selective as a staff in who we are bringing in to join the Jimmie Pride Family. The credit goes to our football staff, the admissions department and all the faculty and staff for providing these guys a great experience of what it means to be a Jimmie. These are back to back recruiting classes where the GPA of the incoming recruits is above a 3.5. We are very excited to see these student-athletes be successful on and off the field. Chop And Carry!”
Casey Kruger Wins North Dakota American Legion Oratorical Contest
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Casey Kruger, Senior competitor on the VCHS Speech and Student Congress teams competed in Minot at the North Dakota American Legion State Oratorical Contest on January 28, 2023, with his. original speech titled “Interpreting Our Future” where he discusses the importance and history of...
Florence Marie Retterath
Florence Marie Retterath, 97, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, January 30 at SMP Health-St. Raphael, Valley City, North Dakota. Florence was born on February 21, 1925 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Arthur and Eva (Zetler) Miller. She married Wesley Howard Retterath on August 30, 1945. They lived in Lawton, Page and Valley City. Florence was a long time member of St. Catherine’s Church. She was a tremendous cook, known for her banana cream pie and homemade caramel rolls. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, gardening, her time on the dance floor with Wesley and spending time with family. Later in life, she worked at Foss Drug using her talents to please more people with her baking. Florence showed compassion to others when they were in need of care in their homes.
Alice Wolff
Alice Wolff, 96, Jamestown, North Dakota passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Edgewood Senior Living, Jamestown, North Dakota. Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, February 6, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 7 at St. John’s Lutheran...
Jamestown Road Closure Notification
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A temporary water outage and road closure on 9th Ave SW, between 14th St SW & 15th St SW in Jamestown is underway until further notice. Anyone with questions regarding the water outage, call the Water Plant at 701-252-5131. Motorists should use extreme caution in this area and take alternate routes during this time, if possible.
Dacotah Bank Contributes to McElroy Park Field Renovation
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Dacotah Bank has committed $55,000 to Jamestown Parks and Recreation Foundation to renovate playing fields at McElroy Park. McElroy Park, located in Jamestown, ND, is the home to youth baseball, fast pitch softball, high school and college baseball and softball programs as well as amateur leagues. Located in the center of the state, McElroy Park is the ideal location for large-scale, high-quality tournaments for convenient access to teams throughout the state. The field renovations will consist of three phases. These phases will provide renovations to the youth complex and Jack Brown Stadium.
VCSU Seeking Funding For McCarthy Hall Renovation
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City State University President Dr. Alan LaFave gave a presentation to lawmakers at the state capitol asking for more than $11 million to renovate McCarthy Hall during a House Appropriations Committee hearing. He said they are monitoring other bills that affect higher education,...
Unlicensed daycare provider in North Dakota charged with murder, abuse
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Carrington woman, running an unlicensed daycare in Carrington, has been charged with the murder of an infant and the abuse of another child. The Foster County State’s Attorney says on Sept. 26, 2022, first responders were called to Patricia Wick’s house for an unresponsive 5-month-old boy.
Know The 10 Warning Signs Presentation Feb. 7th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free presentation, “Know the 10 Warning Signs” focusing on memory loss. Alzheimer’s and other dementia’s cause memory, thinking, and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. City County Health District Administrator Theresa Will...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
