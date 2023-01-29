Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy
The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted […] The post Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor’s gets real on Patrick Mahomes late hit penalty in Bengals loss to Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals fell short of the Super Bowl in heartbreaking fashion. A late hit penalty from Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes gave the Kansas City Chiefs enough field position to kick the game-winning field goal. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media following the loss. While the...
Nick Bosa’s 5-word reaction to potential contract extension will fire up 49ers fans
During his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, edge rusher Nick Bosa has become one of the top talents in the NFL. Following his best season yet, Bosa speaks on a potential contract extension. On Tuesday, Bosa met with reporters. During the conversation, Bosa. who is eligible for an...
Patrick Mahomes ankle injury update for Super Bowl is great news for Chiefs
All attention will be on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 57. The presumptive MVP is playing with a high ankle sprain, so his injury status leading up to the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles will be under the microscope for the next two weeks. Mahomes may have been […] The post Patrick Mahomes ankle injury update for Super Bowl is great news for Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The reason Kareem Hunt is likely done with Browns
Kareem Hunt was expected to be traded at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, but it didn’t happen as he remained with the Cleveland Browns. That being said, it appears he’s likely done with the franchise this off-season. Browns writer Scott Petrak reported Monday the only way Hunt actually stays is if no other team wants to acquire him in a trade, which could result in the running back taking a pay cut to return to Cleveland, as reported by Michael Fabiano.
Damar Hamlin makes first public-speaking appearance at The Masked Singer taping
Let’s go back to Jan. 2, the night Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nobody knew how this was going to end, as the sports world sat on pins and needles for the hope of good news on his condition. Fast forward to Wednesday, and […] The post Damar Hamlin makes first public-speaking appearance at The Masked Singer taping appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski breaks silence on Tom Brady’s retirement announcement
Rob Gronkowski sent Tom Brady a retirement message on Twitter following the legendary quarterback’s announcement on Wednesday. Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club. You’re a legend and you always will be, my friend ♥️🏉 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/88oWYvQtdo — Rob […] The post Rob Gronkowski breaks silence on Tom Brady’s retirement announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gisele Bündchen’s 12-word reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement
Like the rest of the world, Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has reacted to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s retirement. It might not have been cordial the first time around, but Bündchen seemed pleased with Brady’s decision to hang up his cleats. Brady originally retired prior to the start of the 2022 season. However, […] The post Gisele Bündchen’s 12-word reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan breaks silence on Brock Purdy’s injury, reveals optimistic post-surgery timetable
As the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL. Brock Purdy still hasn’t decided if he will have surgery to prepare the tear. But if he does elect to go that route, it appears that he will be back in full force in the near future.
Sidney Thornton, 2-time Steelers Super Bowl champion, dies at 68
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the saddening news of the death of two-time Super Bowl champion running back Sidney Thornton. “We are saddened by the loss of former Steelers RB Sidney Thornton,” the Steelers said in a statement via Twitter. Sidney Thornton played for a total of six seasons in the NFL, all with the […] The post Sidney Thornton, 2-time Steelers Super Bowl champion, dies at 68 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce’s message on Super Bowl clash with Jason will have Eagles, Chiefs fans tearing up
Travis Kelce let all of his thoughts out after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. He fired back at Cincinnati with trash talk of his own after the Bengals previously called out the Chiefs. But Kelce is prepared to dial back the trash talk in the […] The post Travis Kelce’s message on Super Bowl clash with Jason will have Eagles, Chiefs fans tearing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL rumors: Is Vic Fangio leaving door open for 49ers after reported Dolphins move?
The Miami Dolphins were celebrating what was renowned as an excellent defensive coordinator hire after reportedly agreeing to terms with Vic Fangio over the weekend. While reports indicated that Fangio and the Dolphins were practically a done deal, it turns out there may be another fighter in the ring of the Fangio sweepstakes. According to NFL rumors from Michael Silver of the SF Chronicle, Fangio directly told him that “nothing has been decided” in terms of his immediate coaching future.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0