WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Courtney Vandersloot Leaving Sky, Says Goodbye to Chicago

Courtney Vandersloot leaving Sky, says goodbye to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky were just dealt another blow. A few days after Candace Parker announced she would be leaving the Sky and signing with the Las Vegas Aces, Courtney Vandersloot announced she is also leaving Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

