ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Residents voice concerns at community meeting held by Bluffton Police

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Bluffton’s Police Department hosted a community meeting to discuss the gruesome police attack of Tyre Nichols, a man was beaten to death by Memphis police officers. Chief Joe Babkiewicz led much of the discussion. He says while he’s sure national guidelines will be updated soon...
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close

An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Bluffton, South Carolina

Places to visit in Bluffton, SC. Bluffton, South Carolina, is a town that has a population of over 27,000 residents. It is also one of the fastest-growing towns in South Carolina. This makes it a trendy place to live and visit. Here are a few things to do while visiting Bluffton.
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Housing Authority of Savannah pushing to redevelop Yamacraw village

SAVANNAH, Ga. — After being in Savannah for over 80 years, the Housing Authority of Savannah is considering developing the public housing apartment complex. Housing Authority hosted two meetings on Monday to allow residents of the historic neighborhood to discuss the possible future by filling out a historic asset survey. Still, many residents wanted to discuss the current state of the complex.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Authorities looking for missing Bluffton child

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy. Authorities say Lawson Adams, 10, was last seen in the Pinckney Colony Road area of Bluffton around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office says Adams is four feet,...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Walthour Road and Ballastone Court. Officials say a force main split at City of Savannah Lift Station #58 and impacted the Chatham County drainage catch basin located upstream from the detention pond inside.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on Jan. 25. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the device was found during a routine dredging operation. The vessel captain called the U.S. Coast Guard Command Duty Officer to report the find.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah receiving another tourism honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah tourism getting another boost and another big honor. Travel+Leisure ranked Georgia’s oldest city as the top weekend getaway destination in the south. The magazine cites Savannah’s electric and evolving culinary scene. “I think the restaurants, the hospitality, the river, it’s just beautiful, history,"...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Gulfstream recognized for United Way donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The United Way of the Coastal Empire continues to say thank you to some of its biggest corporate supporters. Wednesday morning, the group recognized Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation as its biggest donor during its recently completed fall giving campaign. Gulfstream’s 11,000 employees contributed some $900,000 to support...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Richard Davis former mayor of Richmond Hill dies

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richard Davis a former mayor of Richmond Hill has passed away. The city confirming the news on their Facebook page. They say Davis served on City Council for ten years before being elected mayor in 1989. In addition, he played mayor roles in starting the...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD mourns the loss of longest-serving horse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced the death of Sgt. Bobby, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol. SPD said Sgt. Bobby passed away peacefully last week in his stall at 22 years of age. Bobby joined the Unit in 2004 at the age of three. “He was […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy