wtoc.com
Residents voice concerns at community meeting held by Bluffton Police
BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Bluffton’s Police Department hosted a community meeting to discuss the gruesome police attack of Tyre Nichols, a man was beaten to death by Memphis police officers. Chief Joe Babkiewicz led much of the discussion. He says while he’s sure national guidelines will be updated soon...
blufftonsun.com
Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close
An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
wtoc.com
Former residents, community members speak against development of Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday night, an open house was held on the development of Yamacraw Village. The Housing Authority has been looking into tearing down the current facility and rebuilding. However, former residents and concerned community members think that would make rent unaffordable for those currently living there. The...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing. According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Bluffton, South Carolina
Places to visit in Bluffton, SC. Bluffton, South Carolina, is a town that has a population of over 27,000 residents. It is also one of the fastest-growing towns in South Carolina. This makes it a trendy place to live and visit. Here are a few things to do while visiting Bluffton.
WJCL
Housing Authority of Savannah pushing to redevelop Yamacraw village
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After being in Savannah for over 80 years, the Housing Authority of Savannah is considering developing the public housing apartment complex. Housing Authority hosted two meetings on Monday to allow residents of the historic neighborhood to discuss the possible future by filling out a historic asset survey. Still, many residents wanted to discuss the current state of the complex.
WJCL
'We want this company gone': Ogeecheeton Community pushing back against company, citing health
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Ogeecheeton Community is pushing back against a company they believe has been contributing to toxins in their area for decades. Johnnie M. Law says her husband’s mother moved into the neighborhood in 1926. “We want this company gone,” said Law. That’s more than...
live5news.com
Authorities looking for missing Bluffton child
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy. Authorities say Lawson Adams, 10, was last seen in the Pinckney Colony Road area of Bluffton around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office says Adams is four feet,...
WJCL
Looking for work? The Housing Authority of Savannah is hosting a job fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Housing Authority of Savannah (otherwise known as HAS) is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15. It will include on-the-spot interviews and job offers, so make sure you dress to impress. They are currently looking to fill several different positions. They include the following:
wtoc.com
City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Walthour Road and Ballastone Court. Officials say a force main split at City of Savannah Lift Station #58 and impacted the Chatham County drainage catch basin located upstream from the detention pond inside.
wtoc.com
Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on Jan. 25. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the device was found during a routine dredging operation. The vessel captain called the U.S. Coast Guard Command Duty Officer to report the find.
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
WJCL
Savannah receiving another tourism honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah tourism getting another boost and another big honor. Travel+Leisure ranked Georgia’s oldest city as the top weekend getaway destination in the south. The magazine cites Savannah’s electric and evolving culinary scene. “I think the restaurants, the hospitality, the river, it’s just beautiful, history,"...
WJCL
Gulfstream recognized for United Way donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The United Way of the Coastal Empire continues to say thank you to some of its biggest corporate supporters. Wednesday morning, the group recognized Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation as its biggest donor during its recently completed fall giving campaign. Gulfstream’s 11,000 employees contributed some $900,000 to support...
wtoc.com
Richard Davis former mayor of Richmond Hill dies
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richard Davis a former mayor of Richmond Hill has passed away. The city confirming the news on their Facebook page. They say Davis served on City Council for ten years before being elected mayor in 1989. In addition, he played mayor roles in starting the...
WJCL
Beaufort County most at risk in nation for climate change impact
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Beaufort County will be the most at-risk county in the country by 2050 because of climate change. That's according to a new study put together by ProPublica. The study looked at the impacts of climate change throughout the United States; wildfires and drought in the...
South Carolina man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
This Island in South Carolina Has the First Self-governed Town of Formerly Enslaved People in the U.S.
Amid the oaks and palmettos of Hilton Head, the historic site of Mitchelville is a window into Black American history.
SPD mourns the loss of longest-serving horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced the death of Sgt. Bobby, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol. SPD said Sgt. Bobby passed away peacefully last week in his stall at 22 years of age. Bobby joined the Unit in 2004 at the age of three. “He was […]
Outdoor fire leaves 2 buildings damaged, acres burned in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Walterboro residents and fire crews worked to contain an outdoor fire that burned several acres and damaged two buildings on January 20. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), crews responded to a reported fire in the woods along Wolfe Creek Road just after 2:30 p.m. CCFR says a bystander reported the […]
