Tallahassee, FL

Florida A&M strikes in overtime to take down Alabama AM

By SAM Quick
 4 days ago

Florida A&M snapped Alabama A&M’s three-game win streak on Saturday afternoon, handing it a 69-67 loss in overtime at Al Lawson Center. Florida A&M went into halftime with a 31-29 lead, but Alabama A&M wouldn’t go down without a fight, tying things up at the end of regulation. The Lady Bulldogs couldn’t finish the job though, getting outscored 8-6 in overtime.

Mide Oriyomi scored 24 points to lead the way for Florida A&M. Ahriahna Grizzle was pivotal as well, shooting 6-of-10 in the second half for 15 points to power the Lady Rattlers forward after the break. As a team, Florida A&M shot 27-of-70 from the field and 13-of-16 from the line to put up an average of 0.9 points per possession.

Alabama A&M was led by Amani Free, who recorded 18 points and 11 boards. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs shot 22-of-60 from the field and 6-of-17 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.86 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on January 30. Florida A&M hosts Alabama State, while Alabama A&M squares off with Bethune-Cookman. The Lady Rattlers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Bulldogs will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Florida A&M strikes in overtime to take down Alabama A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

