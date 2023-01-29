Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach sees success in attracting more police officer recruits with higher pay
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) has cut its officer openings from 41 to just 17. They even started four new officers this week. "We are not nearly having the problems that we had before attracting great candidates," said Mayor Derrick Henry. DBPD's strategy of enticing...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Septic tank truck driver critical after crashing into Walmart truck on I-4 in Kissimmee
ORLANDO, Fla. - A septic tank truck driver is in critical condition after troopers said he crashed into a Walmart semi truck on I-4 in Osceola County near Disney World early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 5:14 a.m. in the westbound lanes near World Drive in Kissimmee. All lanes...
fox35orlando.com
Body found 30 years ago in Georgia ID'd as missing Florida mom
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The remains of a woman who was found more than 30 years ago in Georgia have been identified as a Florida woman who had been missing since 1985. Using genealogy technology, the woman was identified as Mary Anga Cowan, of Seminole County, Florida, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
fox35orlando.com
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Kissimmee mobile home community, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the deaths of three people at a residence inside a mobile community in Kissimmee which detectives are calling a murder-suicide. Deputies were called to a home on Troy Ct. in the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park just before...
fox35orlando.com
Competency hearing continues for man accused of murdering Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The competency hearing continues in Volusia County on Wednesday for the man accused of brutally killing a Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week last year. Jean Macean is accused of stabbing Brenda and Terry Aultman to death as they were riding their bikes home from the...
fox35orlando.com
Surfer found unresponsive in water at New Smyrna Beach, Volusia Beach patrol says
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A surfer was found unresponsive Wednesday in the water at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol. A spokesperson said the 33-year-old surfer was found Wednesday late morning near his surfboard near the New Smyrna Beach jetty. He was pulled to shore where bystanders and beach patrol provided CPR, before transporting him to the hospital.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies investigating 3 deadly shootings within hours of each other in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for suspects in three separate deadly shootings that happened in Orange County within hours of each other. The first happened in Orlando around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road and when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they have no suspect information to release at this time.
fox35orlando.com
Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11
LAKELAND, Fla. - New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured eleven people this week. The shooting happened along North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
fox35orlando.com
Woman cleaning inmate holding cell gets stuck for 3 days in Florida courthouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 72-year-old woman was doing her job cleaning when she was accidentally locked in a holding cell at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando all weekend with no food and no medicine. Deputies said they found the woman early Monday morning after seeing her cleaning cart outside...
fox35orlando.com
Authorities in Georgia identify remains as Florida woman who disappeared in 1985
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla - Authorities in Georgia identified the remains as that of Seminole County, Florida mother who disappeared in 1985. Her name is Mary Cowan, but she went by "Angie." Her daughter, Angelique Hall, said it’s been almost 40 years since Angelique Hall saw her mom, but the memory...
fox35orlando.com
Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
fox35orlando.com
'You can only run so far': Reward offered in arrest of suspect in Eustis homicide
EUSTIS, Fla. - Police detectives in Eustis, Florida are searching for a suspect in the homicide of a 39-year-old man. Officers were called to a residence on Palm Ave. just after 8 p.m. on Monday where they discovered Wseni Laguerre had been shot three times in the chest at close range, according to investigators. Laguerre was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after 2 men found shot in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after two men were found shot in Orange County, deputies said. This happened around 11 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of Fairlane Ave. When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man in critical condition after car crashes into pond in Orange County: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the car he was driving went off the road and into a retention pond in Orange County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the single-car crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m....
fox35orlando.com
Listen: Dozens of gunshots heard on camera in Lakeland drive-by shooting that injured 10 people
LAKELAND, Fla. - The search is underway for multiple shooters in a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that left ten people injured. Two of those victims are in critical condition. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street at around 3:43 p.m. Monday.
fox35orlando.com
Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter
A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
Lakeland police believe 4 suspects involved in drive-by
The police chief of Lakeland said one more person showed up at a hospital after Monday's drive-by shooting, bringing the total number of victims to 11. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random. However, police said they are not sure if all victims were targeted or if some may have been caught in the crossfire. They are still searching for the four suspects.
fox35orlando.com
Reward being offered after man shot, killed in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Apopka Monday night. Shortly, after 9:30 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue for a shooting and found the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Travis Grubbs, who had been shot.
fox35orlando.com
Florida elementary substitute teacher accused of hitting student with book: 'You hit her, I hit you'
A former substitute teacher at a Florida elementary school potentially facing charges after she allegedly hit a student in the head with a book. Madison Anthony, 25, was arrested last week at Champion Elementary School in Daytona Beach, which is part of Volusia County Schools, and booked into jail on one count of child abuse after she reportedly struck a student in the head with a book, according to the charging document.
