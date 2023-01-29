ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Body found 30 years ago in Georgia ID'd as missing Florida mom

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The remains of a woman who was found more than 30 years ago in Georgia have been identified as a Florida woman who had been missing since 1985. Using genealogy technology, the woman was identified as Mary Anga Cowan, of Seminole County, Florida, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Surfer found unresponsive in water at New Smyrna Beach, Volusia Beach patrol says

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A surfer was found unresponsive Wednesday in the water at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol. A spokesperson said the 33-year-old surfer was found Wednesday late morning near his surfboard near the New Smyrna Beach jetty. He was pulled to shore where bystanders and beach patrol provided CPR, before transporting him to the hospital.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Deputies investigating 3 deadly shootings within hours of each other in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for suspects in three separate deadly shootings that happened in Orange County within hours of each other. The first happened in Orlando around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road and when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they have no suspect information to release at this time.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11

LAKELAND, Fla. - New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured eleven people this week. The shooting happened along North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
LAKELAND, FL
Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
'You can only run so far': Reward offered in arrest of suspect in Eustis homicide

EUSTIS, Fla. - Police detectives in Eustis, Florida are searching for a suspect in the homicide of a 39-year-old man. Officers were called to a residence on Palm Ave. just after 8 p.m. on Monday where they discovered Wseni Laguerre had been shot three times in the chest at close range, according to investigators. Laguerre was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
EUSTIS, FL
Lakeland police believe 4 suspects involved in drive-by

The police chief of Lakeland said one more person showed up at a hospital after Monday's drive-by shooting, bringing the total number of victims to 11. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random. However, police said they are not sure if all victims were targeted or if some may have been caught in the crossfire. They are still searching for the four suspects.
LAKELAND, FL
Reward being offered after man shot, killed in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Apopka Monday night. Shortly, after 9:30 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue for a shooting and found the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Travis Grubbs, who had been shot.
APOPKA, FL
Florida elementary substitute teacher accused of hitting student with book: 'You hit her, I hit you'

A former substitute teacher at a Florida elementary school potentially facing charges after she allegedly hit a student in the head with a book. Madison Anthony, 25, was arrested last week at Champion Elementary School in Daytona Beach, which is part of Volusia County Schools, and booked into jail on one count of child abuse after she reportedly struck a student in the head with a book, according to the charging document.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

