ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Four elk dead after multiple crashes near I-80 at mouth of Parleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A collision of nature and modern life led to the deaths of four elk Wednesday, part of a herd that came down the snowy mountains in search of food. “We had a couple of elk hit by cars,” said Scott Root, conservation outreach manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “A couple died from that, and a couple were injured so we euthanized those other two, and we donated the meat from those animals. It’s just kind of a delicate, scary time right now in that area.“
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County

MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

UDOT looking into new wrong-way detection, notification system

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Department of Transportation, in partnership with Utah Department of Public Safety has a number of teams working to come up with solutions regarding wrong-way crashes in the state. A 2News Investigation in April 2022 explored whether Utah is taking extensive measures to curb...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Employees fired from Layton Christian Academy after accused embezzlement of tuition funds

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Four employees from Layton Christian Academy were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. Greg Miller, head of the school, his wife Karen - an administrator, their son Jared Miller - a principal, and his wife Lexie - a student advisor were fired, according to a lawsuit the church filed. Sr. Pastor Myke Crowder of the Christian Life Center Church sent a letter and said he had "no choice" but to do so.
LAYTON, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man charged with mail fraud for alleged $5.8 million scheme

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — A man from Saratoga Springs allegedly participated in a long-running scheme to defraud an organic produce distributor out of $5.8 million. Kevin Scott Horton, 55, was arraigned in federal court on a grand jury indictment on Tuesday. He was charged with seven counts of mail fraud and pleaded not guilty.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy