SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A collision of nature and modern life led to the deaths of four elk Wednesday, part of a herd that came down the snowy mountains in search of food. “We had a couple of elk hit by cars,” said Scott Root, conservation outreach manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “A couple died from that, and a couple were injured so we euthanized those other two, and we donated the meat from those animals. It’s just kind of a delicate, scary time right now in that area.“

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO