kjzz.com
Four elk dead after multiple crashes near I-80 at mouth of Parleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A collision of nature and modern life led to the deaths of four elk Wednesday, part of a herd that came down the snowy mountains in search of food. “We had a couple of elk hit by cars,” said Scott Root, conservation outreach manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “A couple died from that, and a couple were injured so we euthanized those other two, and we donated the meat from those animals. It’s just kind of a delicate, scary time right now in that area.“
kjzz.com
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
kjzz.com
'Consider staying out of the area': 2nd elk herd in 1 week wanders onto I-80 in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers are being urged to commute with caution along Salt Lake City's eastern benches amid an onslaught of wildlife venturing into neighborhoods this winter -- specifically elk. The more frequent visits from mountain animals are posing a danger not just to the elk, but...
kjzz.com
Wrong-way crash on I-15 in north Salt Lake County kills driver of right-way vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wrong-way crash on I-15 early Wednesday left one person dead, another injured, and northbound lanes closed in northern Salt Lake County for over 2 hours. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it...
kjzz.com
Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County
MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
kjzz.com
Cold temperatures and car thefts: SLCPD shows us a look at 'crimes of opportunity'
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are sending a warning to those who leave their car running and unattended in the cold. These below-freezing temperatures have more and more neighbors in Salt Lake City warming up their cars in the early morning hours. Police say that car thefts...
kjzz.com
23-year-old from South Jordan killed in head-on collision on State Route 30
PETERSBORO, Utah (KUTV) — A 23-year-old Utah State student has died from her injuries after a head-on collision in Cache County. Emily Fisher was on her way home for the weekend when the crash happened. Concerned about conditions in Sardine Canyon, she took the long way home. Officials with...
kjzz.com
Fatal wrong-way crash becomes latest in string of deadly incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fatal wrong-way crash in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning has brought back horrific memories for one Utah mother. “My reaction is that I can’t believe that once again I’m hearing about this,” said Jan McMillian. McMillian lost her son, Michael,...
kjzz.com
UDOT looking into new wrong-way detection, notification system
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Department of Transportation, in partnership with Utah Department of Public Safety has a number of teams working to come up with solutions regarding wrong-way crashes in the state. A 2News Investigation in April 2022 explored whether Utah is taking extensive measures to curb...
kjzz.com
Drivers in serious condition after attempt to pass truck in no passing zone
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers were hospitalized in serious condition after one attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. Officials said a gold car was traveling westbound on State Route 73 near Eagle Mountain Blvd. at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Monday. They said the...
kjzz.com
Two killed in incident at Northrup Grumman facility in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two people have been killed at a Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley City, according to a company spokesperson and later confirmed by police. “We are saddened to confirm we had two fatalities at our Bacchus facility the evening of January 30,” the...
kjzz.com
17-year-old arrested, accused of firing gun in Taylorsville High parking lot
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after police say he fired a gun in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School during a dispute between multiple students. A lockdown protocol was initiated at Taylorsville High School on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, after police responded to a...
kjzz.com
Helicopter, K-9 units deployed in search for Taylorsville double-homicide shooter
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were killed in a shooting outside a Taylorsville apartment complex late Monday night, authorities confirmed, and police asking for the public's help in identifying the alleged gunman. The killings happened at the perimeter of the Atherton Park Apartments, located in the area of...
kjzz.com
Photographer misidentified as suspicious person leads to lockout at 5 schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wildlife photographer who was misidentified as a suspicious person led to a brief lockout at five schools in South Jordan and Riverton, police said. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, a passerby reported a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon. While police investigated,...
kjzz.com
Arrest made in Taylorsville double homicide; believed to be drug related
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the double homicide of two victims in Taylorsville. Two people were found shot inside a car near the Atherton Park Apartments near 4500 South and 875 West around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they said the male...
kjzz.com
3 arrested on reports of reckless driving, brandishing gun at truck driver
MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — Three occupants of a white sedan were arrested Monday morning after police said they were witnessed driving in a reckless manner and brandishing a weapon at a driver of a semi truck. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that they were dispatched to milepost...
kjzz.com
Employees fired from Layton Christian Academy after accused embezzlement of tuition funds
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Four employees from Layton Christian Academy were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. Greg Miller, head of the school, his wife Karen - an administrator, their son Jared Miller - a principal, and his wife Lexie - a student advisor were fired, according to a lawsuit the church filed. Sr. Pastor Myke Crowder of the Christian Life Center Church sent a letter and said he had "no choice" but to do so.
kjzz.com
Box Elder schools move to virtual learning; Cache, Logan, Dugway on 2-hour delay
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Two school districts and one school in northern Utah will be starting late on Monday, Jan. 30, as the area is expected to experience dangerously cold wind chill. And the Box Elder County School District, which originally announced Sunday that a 2-hour delay was in...
kjzz.com
AMBER Alert suspect facing federal charges after allegedly abducting Layton teen
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona man who was found inside a vehicle in Nebraska with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed on Jan. 25.
kjzz.com
Utah man charged with mail fraud for alleged $5.8 million scheme
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — A man from Saratoga Springs allegedly participated in a long-running scheme to defraud an organic produce distributor out of $5.8 million. Kevin Scott Horton, 55, was arraigned in federal court on a grand jury indictment on Tuesday. He was charged with seven counts of mail fraud and pleaded not guilty.
