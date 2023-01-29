Read full article on original website
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University women's basketball fights racism on, off court
Elon women's basketball head coach Charlotte Smith shouts at Elon players on the court at the game against Stony Brook University on Jan. 21. Facing opponents on the basketball court has never been a challenge for Elon women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith. Her main obstacle, however, has been overcoming years of hatred and racism she faced while growing up as an African American woman.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University baseball earn preseason honors
Elon University’s baseball team celebrates a home run by junior Luke Stephenson against High Point University on April 19, 2022. Elon won 5-1. Three Elon University baseball players were awarded preseason honors in the Colonial Athletic Association by Perfect Game. Fifth year outfielder and catcher Luke Stephenson was named...
cbs17
NCCU women’s basketball assistant coach George Williams dies Monday
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University women’s basketball assistant coach George Williams died Monday, the college announced. Williams, who helped coach the Eagles to a CIAA championship in 2006-07, and was a former graduate (1973) of the university, was 71. NCCU did not give a cause...
Former Northern Durham, UNC coach Ken Browning receives national recognition after storied career
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Ken Browning, the longest tenured football coach at the University of North Carolina and a high school football hall of fame coach, was selected as the national winner of the 2022 American Football Coaches Association Outstanding Achievement Award. The AFCA Board of Trustees created the...
Coach K discusses his 'purpose' in retirement, how he's lending his coaching talents now
Durham, N.C. — Retirement for most 75-year-olds typically means relaxing, taking it easy and maybe watching more sports. But the man who spent 42 years on the Duke basketball bench has yet to attend a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium since his retirement. Legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina
Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
Richmond cheerleaders place 2nd at NCCCA state championship
RALEIGH — Completing its circuit of competitions this winter, the Richmond Senior High School cheerleading team ended on a high note over the weekend. The Richmond cheerleaders took to the floor for the third time in the past two months, this time as part of the North Carolina Cheerleading Coaches Association state championship on Saturday.
Latest on Dariq Whitehead ahead of Wake Forest game
During his Zoom chat with ACC media members on Monday, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer didn't entirely rule out injured freshman forward Dariq Whitehead for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday when the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) host the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC). ...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Tom’s Place in High Point to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tom’s Place in High Point will be hosting America’s Best Restaurants next month, according to an ABR news release. ABR is a national media and marketing company focusing on local independently-owned restaurants. ABR will bring its roadshow to Tom’s Place on Feb. 14 and will film from 9 a.m. to […]
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Bright Black
Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
tourcounsel.com
Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina
Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
Young bull rider dies in Stokes County rodeo accident
KING, N.C. — A child is dead after participating in a rodeo in Stokes County Saturday. Amanda Paquette was at the Rafter K Rodeo last night watching her son compete. While she was there, she says she saw the accident unfold. Paquette says the boy dropped into the bullpen...
wfmynews2.com
4 people killed in 5 Triad shootings over the weekend
Greensboro and Winston-Salem police are investigating several shootings. City leaders said something needs to change.
Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
What concerts are coming to North Carolina in 2023?
(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023. We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s […]
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
