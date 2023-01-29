COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Let’s Talk About Safety In Our Community Jan. 24th; Video Interview with Tillamook Police Chief Ray Rau

Read full article on original website
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Community Grant Writing Workshops Feb. 6 & 13, Rockaway Beach
Hosted by the Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce with instruction from Visit Tillamook Coast, we are offering two community grant writing workshops to encourage Rockaway Beach and Tillamook County residents to utilize these funds. Join us on Monday February 6th or Monday February 13th from 9:30 to 10:30 am. On Feb. 6th, information will be shared about the tourism marketing grant program; on Feb. 13th about the tourism signage grant.
Feb. 1 Yamhill County Sheriff's Office outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants. Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip…
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Mayors, Potholes, and Economic Development 1/30/23
Wednesday was “City Day at the Capitol” in Salem and we met with delegations from Philomath, Toledo, Newport, Siletz, Yachats, and Lincoln City. We talked about homelessness, water systems, police stations, sidewalks, and rodeo stands. At the end of the day, I invited everyone down to the House Chamber for a group photo.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS FROM STATE SENATOR SUZANNE WEBER: The 82nd Legislative Session continues …
It has been a busy week! I have been hard at work making sure that our north coast priorities are being represented in Salem. Through committee meetings and hearings I am becoming more attuned to the issues that we are facing as a community and I am working diligently to make sure that your concerns are being heard.
KXL
Missing Boater Recovered From River
(Woodland, WA) — A man who was reported missing from a capsized boat in the North Fork of the Lewis River in Southwest Washington has been found dead. Sunday afternoon, 65-year-old Randy Greer and 65-year-old Robert Stevenson were in a small aluminum boat when it hit a pole and started taking on water. Greer was rescued by another boater. Stevenson was taken away by the current. Searchers used a drone today over the river and found Stevenson’s body about a half-mile downstream. His body was recovered by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.
beachconnection.net
US Coast Guard Rescues Man with Medical Emergency from N. Oregon Coast's Nestucca River
(Pacific City, Oregon) – You hear a lot about the US Coast Guard along the ocean shoreline of the Oregon coast, but every once in awhile they do have to venture inland to a body of water just miles from the beaches. (Mouth of the Nestucca River, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Portland man files lawsuits against 5 fast-food spots, claims each served him dead bugs
A local man has filed lawsuits against five different fast-food restaurants in the greater Portland area within the last year and a half, seeking $50,000 in compensatory damages after he allegedly found a dead bug in his food at each business.
Homeless campers out, concrete blocks in near Oaks Park
Dozens of concrete blocks were installed on a road near Oaks Amusement Park along the stretch where the City of Portland cleared out RVs and tent campers that had been there for months.
Portland firefighters battle multiple blazes overnight
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two separate fires across the city overnight.
A Portland woman said a gas station employee told her 'I don't serve Black people.' 3 years later, a jury awarded her $1 million in damages.
"I went to a gas station to get gas and service, and I wasn't served," Rose Wakefield told KGW. "I was actually humiliated and disrespected."
KATU.com
Portland Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland. Just after 11:15 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 6800 block of SE 92nd Avenue. Officials say an adult male was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
kptv.com
Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Authorities Forbid Animal Rescue Owners from Being Around Animals
An animal rescue facility in Portland, Oregon has come under fire for animal neglect and abuse. The owners apparently falsified immunization records, faked prescriptions for drugs, and grouped animals with compromised immune systems with the other animals, and the floors of the facility were covered in urine and feces. Please sign this petition to urge authorities to forbid the owners from having or working with animals ever again!
canbyfirst.com
Canby Store, Restaurants Burglarized in String of Late-Night Break-Ins
Nearly a half-dozen stores, restaurants and other businesses along Highway 99E and in downtown Canby were reportedly burglarized in a string of break-ins that occurred late Friday night or early Saturday morning, police confirm. Captain Jose Gonzalez told the Current Canby Police responded to a burglary call at Birch Street...
Pedestrians killed in recent collisions identified as Portland residents
Portland police on Saturday identified two pedestrians struck and killed in two separate collisions recently as John P. Czarobski and Mary L. Mark. Czarobski, 59, and Mark, 64, were both Portland residents. Czarobski was struck by a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV traveling westbound on Southeast Powell Boulevard at 10:13 p.m....
Complex
Portland Woman Awarded $1 Million After Gas Station Refused to Serve Her Because She’s Black
A woman from Portland, Oregon has been awarded $1 million by a jury after she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who refused to serve her because she’s Black, KGW reports. Almost three years after the incident happened, Rose Wakefield was awarded the money in the racial...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love One Of Oregon’s Most Famous Resorts, Right On The Beach
At Oregon’s only resort hotel built right on the beach, The Inn At Spanish Head offers exceptional oceanfront lodging and penthouse dining. Each of the 120 oceanfront rooms has a balcony, and many have a full kitchen. The miles of sand beach and tide pools are just a short...
‘It’s not safe’: NE Portland neighbors fed up with homeless, blame BottleDrop center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the Hazelwood Neighborhood say they’re fed up with homeless camps in the area and believe a BottleDrop center is attracting even more campers. The complaints are coming from people who live on Northeast 120th Ave. It’s a quaint one-block street that most of the neighbors KOIN 6 News spoke […]
40,000 Gallons of Vomit-Inducing Sewage and Water Overflow Into Portland Church Parking Lot
After 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot in Portland, Oregon, officials had their hands full. According to local reports, the stomach-churning event occurred on Monday, Jan. 23rd, near the city’s intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue. Later, the city officials released a...
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
Comments / 0