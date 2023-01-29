ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Let’s Talk About Safety In Our Community Jan. 24th; Video Interview with Tillamook Police Chief Ray Rau

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Community Grant Writing Workshops Feb. 6 & 13, Rockaway Beach

Hosted by the Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce with instruction from Visit Tillamook Coast, we are offering two community grant writing workshops to encourage Rockaway Beach and Tillamook County residents to utilize these funds. Join us on Monday February 6th or Monday February 13th from 9:30 to 10:30 am. On Feb. 6th, information will be shared about the tourism marketing grant program; on Feb. 13th about the tourism signage grant.
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
KXL

Missing Boater Recovered From River

(Woodland, WA) — A man who was reported missing from a capsized boat in the North Fork of the Lewis River in Southwest Washington has been found dead. Sunday afternoon, 65-year-old Randy Greer and 65-year-old Robert Stevenson were in a small aluminum boat when it hit a pole and started taking on water. Greer was rescued by another boater. Stevenson was taken away by the current. Searchers used a drone today over the river and found Stevenson’s body about a half-mile downstream. His body was recovered by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
PORTLAND, OR
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Authorities Forbid Animal Rescue Owners from Being Around Animals

An animal rescue facility in Portland, Oregon has come under fire for animal neglect and abuse. The owners apparently falsified immunization records, faked prescriptions for drugs, and grouped animals with compromised immune systems with the other animals, and the floors of the facility were covered in urine and feces. Please sign this petition to urge authorities to forbid the owners from having or working with animals ever again!
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Canby Store, Restaurants Burglarized in String of Late-Night Break-Ins

Nearly a half-dozen stores, restaurants and other businesses along Highway 99E and in downtown Canby were reportedly burglarized in a string of break-ins that occurred late Friday night or early Saturday morning, police confirm. Captain Jose Gonzalez told the Current Canby Police responded to a burglary call at Birch Street...
CANBY, OR
shipreport.net

Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR

