860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Arrested after Missing Court Date
A Hickory woman has been served arrest warrants after missing court dates. 33-year old Brittany Shawntara Mayfield was taken into custody by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. She failed to appear in court on charges that include felony larceny, felony probation violation and missing a drug recovery court proceeding. Mayfield is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $150,000. A court appearance is scheduled today in Newton.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Busted Again For Missing Court Dates
Jeffery Allen Bortz, age 39 of Taylorville, was detained on Thursday by the Alexander County Office of Probation and Parole. He was arrested after being served a series of failure to appear warrants. Bortz missed court dates for the following charges. Felony possession of methamphetamine (Catawba County) Felony possession of...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assaulting Law Enforcement Officer
Gary Wilburn Sweet, age 65 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting arrest. Sweet is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Sweet was arrested...
yadkinripple.com
Two charged after alleged theft at Sheetz
Two Wilkes County residents were taken into custody on Jan. 19 in Yadkinville. According to a press release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives on the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located an individual at the Sheetz gas station in Yadkinville with an outstanding order for arrest out of Wilkes County.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Held On Charges Filed By Alexander County Sheriff’s Office
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26-year old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Marquez of Taylorsville on Sunday, January 29th. He was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Gonzalez-Marquez is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $7,500 with a court appearance scheduled for March 6th.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Felony Charges
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year old Teddy Lee Bentley of Taylorsville on Friday, January 27th and charged him with felony attempted first-degree burglary and felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. Bentley was scheduled to make an Alexander County District Court appearance on Monday.
860wacb.com
Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police
The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
Alexander County Schools staffer accused of assaulting student
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says a teacher at a county school was arrested for two misdemeanor charges after allegedly assaulting a student.
860wacb.com
Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated
On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
WBTV
Man faces charges of assault on law enforcement, fleeing police
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man will be in court in Rowan County on Monday after he was charged with a long list of criminal offenses for an incident that happened early Sunday morning. According to police records, Salisbury Police charged Robert Alexander Steele, 19, with assault with a deadly...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Request for Proposals: Audit Services
The Board of Iredell County, North Carolina, invites qualified independent auditors having sufficient governmental accounting and auditing experience in performing an audit in accordance with the specifications outlined in the Request for Proposal (RFP) to submit a proposal. The audit will encompass a financial and compliance examination of the unit’s...
860wacb.com
Maiden Man Charged With Lincoln County Home Invasion
38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis of Withers Road in Maiden was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers. He’s charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking & entering, and possession of stolen goods. Mathis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and communicating threats.
Charlotte concealed handgun instructor faced monthslong permit renewal process
A Charlotte concealed handgun instructor was in limbo for months as his concealed carry renewal went cold.
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: January 20-26
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Timothy Daryl Turner, 49, of Merriman Road, Statesville, charged with violating a domestic violence protective order with a deadly weapon, manufacture or possess a weapon of mass destruction and a misdemeanor drug offense. ♦ Michael Carlton Wilkerson, 34,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 30th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 30th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
860wacb.com
Alexander County School’s Employee Charged
An Alexander County Schools’ employee has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an interaction with a student. The employee is no longer employed with the system and was sent home immediately after the event was reported. The incident happened on January 26th but administration was not notified until the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 30th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, January 30th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Man found dead after altercation with ex at Salisbury apartment
Man found dead after altercation with ex in Salisbury
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. attorney general discusses opioid epidemic, national settlement with Iredell County leaders
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein visited Iredell County on Monday to meet with local health department workers, EMS, police, jail, local government leaders and others in the community to share news about the ongoing opioid epidemic settlement. Opioids are usually prescribed to treat moderate to severe pain following surgery, injury,...
Suspect arrested after CMPD urged public to ‘avoid area’ in north CLT
The situation was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Orvis Street in the Metro Division.
