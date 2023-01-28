ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Arrested after Missing Court Date

A Hickory woman has been served arrest warrants after missing court dates. 33-year old Brittany Shawntara Mayfield was taken into custody by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. She failed to appear in court on charges that include felony larceny, felony probation violation and missing a drug recovery court proceeding. Mayfield is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $150,000. A court appearance is scheduled today in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Busted Again For Missing Court Dates

Jeffery Allen Bortz, age 39 of Taylorville, was detained on Thursday by the Alexander County Office of Probation and Parole. He was arrested after being served a series of failure to appear warrants. Bortz missed court dates for the following charges. Felony possession of methamphetamine (Catawba County) Felony possession of...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
yadkinripple.com

Two charged after alleged theft at Sheetz

Two Wilkes County residents were taken into custody on Jan. 19 in Yadkinville. According to a press release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives on the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located an individual at the Sheetz gas station in Yadkinville with an outstanding order for arrest out of Wilkes County.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Held On Charges Filed By Alexander County Sheriff’s Office

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26-year old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Marquez of Taylorsville on Sunday, January 29th. He was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Gonzalez-Marquez is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $7,500 with a court appearance scheduled for March 6th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Felony Charges

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year old Teddy Lee Bentley of Taylorsville on Friday, January 27th and charged him with felony attempted first-degree burglary and felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. Bentley was scheduled to make an Alexander County District Court appearance on Monday.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police

The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
BOONE, NC
860wacb.com

Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated

On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man faces charges of assault on law enforcement, fleeing police

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man will be in court in Rowan County on Monday after he was charged with a long list of criminal offenses for an incident that happened early Sunday morning. According to police records, Salisbury Police charged Robert Alexander Steele, 19, with assault with a deadly...
SALISBURY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Request for Proposals: Audit Services

The Board of Iredell County, North Carolina, invites qualified independent auditors having sufficient governmental accounting and auditing experience in performing an audit in accordance with the specifications outlined in the Request for Proposal (RFP) to submit a proposal. The audit will encompass a financial and compliance examination of the unit’s...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Maiden Man Charged With Lincoln County Home Invasion

38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis of Withers Road in Maiden was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers. He’s charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking & entering, and possession of stolen goods. Mathis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and communicating threats.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

ICSO Felony Arrests: January 20-26

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Timothy Daryl Turner, 49, of Merriman Road, Statesville, charged with violating a domestic violence protective order with a deadly weapon, manufacture or possess a weapon of mass destruction and a misdemeanor drug offense. ♦ Michael Carlton Wilkerson, 34,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 30th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 30th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
860wacb.com

Alexander County School’s Employee Charged

An Alexander County Schools’ employee has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an interaction with a student. The employee is no longer employed with the system and was sent home immediately after the event was reported. The incident happened on January 26th but administration was not notified until the...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

