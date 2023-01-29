At least six dead and three injured after bus and truck collide in upstate New York

At least six people are dead after a bus and a box truck collided in upstate New York , according to police.

New York State Police says that three people were also injured in the crash and transported to hospitals with one person in critical condition and two others in serious condition.

Officials say that the accident involved a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus and took place at around 6am on State Highway 37 in Louisville New York.

“State police can confirm 6 deceased, 1 in critical condition, and 2 seriously injured who were travelling in the express bus. The injured victims were transported to local hospitals,” police said in a statement .

All of the victims were onboard the bus, which had 15 people onboard, according to police.

“State Route 37 from County Route 14 to Coles Creek Road in Louisville, St. Lawrence Co., is closed until further notice due to fatal crash involving a bus and a box truck,” state police tweeted on Saturday.

The bus had a company name and logo associated with solar energy company LBFNY, which is based in central New York, according to WWNY .

The box truck, which was fully loaded, only had the driver onboard.

“Everybody worked really good together. Everybody was on the same page. But like I said it was a very difficult scene for everyone there,” said Matt Denner , St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director.

“We had ambulances from Potsdam from Canton, Ogdensburg, Norfork. We were not lacking transporting agencies or EMTS.”