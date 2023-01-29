Effective: 2023-02-01 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove affecting Leake County. Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 25.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this evening to 24.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to 27.0 feet Sunday morning. It will fall below flood stage again early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tuscolameta Creek Walnut Grove 25.0 25.1 Wed 7 pm CST 25.1 26.4 26.9

