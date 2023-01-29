Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Hinds and Warren Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 23.7 Wed 7 pm CST 23.9 26.0 25.9
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Leflore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 830 AM CST. Target Area: Carroll; Leflore The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Yalobusha At Whaley affecting Leflore and Carroll Counties. For the Lower Yazoo ...including Whaley, Greenwood, Belzoni, Yazoo City, Sunflower, Anguilla...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yalobusha At Whaley. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding is occurring near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 21.5 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Yalobusha Whaley 21.0 20.3 Wed 7 pm CST 20.6 21.5 21.4
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove affecting Leake County. Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 14.0 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 12.9 Wed 6 pm CST 12.9 13.3 13.9
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove affecting Leake County. Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 25.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this evening to 24.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to 27.0 feet Sunday morning. It will fall below flood stage again early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tuscolameta Creek Walnut Grove 25.0 25.1 Wed 7 pm CST 25.1 26.4 26.9
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calhoun, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Calhoun; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tallahatchie; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
Comments / 0