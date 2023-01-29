Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Hinds and Warren Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River Bovina 28.0 28.3 Wed 7 pm CST 29.1 34.0 33.8
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Hinds and Warren Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 18.5 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River West 15.0 12.8 Wed 6 pm CST 14.2 17.8 18.3
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Leflore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 830 AM CST. Target Area: Carroll; Leflore The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Yalobusha At Whaley affecting Leflore and Carroll Counties. For the Lower Yazoo ...including Whaley, Greenwood, Belzoni, Yazoo City, Sunflower, Anguilla...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yalobusha At Whaley. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding is occurring near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 21.5 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Yalobusha Whaley 21.0 20.3 Wed 7 pm CST 20.6 21.5 21.4
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 26.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.0 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Rockport 25.0 26.0 Wed 7 pm CST 25.2 28.8 28.7
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove affecting Leake County. Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 14.0 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 12.9 Wed 6 pm CST 12.9 13.3 13.9
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove affecting Leake County. Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma. * WHEN...From late Saturday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding of farmland along the river is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning and continue rising to a crest of 19.5 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Yockanookany River Ofahoma 19.0 14.1 Wed 6 pm CST 14.9 17.5 18.7
