Effective: 2023-02-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Hinds and Warren Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 18.5 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River West 15.0 12.8 Wed 6 pm CST 14.2 17.8 18.3

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO