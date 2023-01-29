Effective: 2023-02-01 20:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Hinds and Warren Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 23.7 Wed 7 pm CST 23.9 26.0 25.9

MADISON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO