Effective: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Daniels, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, Northern Valley and Eastern Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

DANIELS COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO