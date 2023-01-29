Effective: 2023-02-01 19:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 730 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Shelby, Nacogdoches, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 17.4 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO