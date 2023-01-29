ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

click orlando

2 killed when car crashes into tree in Marion County

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – A driver and a passenger were killed Tuesday night when a car crashed into a tree in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened along County Road 464C, east of SE 99th Place near Ocklawaha. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue mourning loss of firefighter/paramedic

Marion County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of a firefighter/paramedic who sadly passed away over the weekend. In a social media post, MCFR announced that one of its firefighter/paramedics,. Allen Singleton, passed away on Saturday, January 28. Allen was a six-year veteran firefighter who joined the organization on September...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly entering woman’s home through bedroom window, choking her

A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of entering her residence through a bedroom window and choking her. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and Cherry Road in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Herbert Eddie Olivo, Jr. who claimed that he had been battered by the female victim inside a local residence.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Daytona Beach man arrested after being found passed out in carport

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher James Harrison, 38, of Daytona Beach, was arrested early yesterday morning after he was reportedly found passed out in the carport of a home in the 500 block of NW 35th Terrace. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call about a man passed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WCJB

North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash

FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

U.S. Department of Transportation awards Gainesville $8 Million to redesign University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville’s most famous thoroughfare will get a complete redesign thanks to an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The systematic transformation of University Avenue from busy main artery to community gem will cover a 4.15-mile stretch of roadway. Within years, slower traffic, narrowed lanes, landscaped medians, and raised crosswalks will make the corridor safer for neighbors in the nearby residential districts, the lively downtown area, and by the University of Florida campus.
GAINESVILLE, FL
riverbendnews.org

Woman charged for 2018 White Springs stabbing

In October 2022, Shaquila Dakwan Walters Robinson, 45, of Arkansas was sentenced to five years in prison for criminal mischief and battery in Drew County. On Jan. 24, 2022, Robinson transferred to Hamilton County from Arkansas and is now facing charges. Robinson was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday evening, Jan. 24, for negligent homicide-manslaughter stemming from the 2018 death of her husband, 46-year-old Andre K. Robinson, of White Springs.
WHITE SPRINGS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two Farm Share events in GNV, Lake City

Farm Share will provide supplies at the Lake City Police Department on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The first come, first serve event is free and open to anyone—no income or household restrictions. Another Farm Share event will happen on Feb. 17 at Project Youth Build in Gainesville. The...
LAKE CITY, FL
riverbendnews.org

Woman arrested during Suwannee Middle School altercation

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at about 12:30 p.m., School Resource Deputy (SRD) Rick Collins responded to a fight in progress near the Silas Drive exit gate at Suwannee Middle School (SMS). According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office report, upon arrival, SRD Collins observed a SMS Security Guard attempting to restrain a female student. The SMS security guard escorted her to a female relative parked on Silas Drive, Kristina Lee Weatherspoon. During this time, the victim left SMS property on foot, walking eastbound on Silas Drive. The female student was placed in the front seat of Weatherspoon’s vehicle, and was told to her take home. As Weatherspoon began pulling her vehicle away, SRD Collins heard Weatherspoon state, "I'm taking you right up here," and drove off in the same direction the juvenile victim had walked. Fearing a second altercation would take place, SRD Collins headed east on Silas Drive. As soon as he exited SMS property, he observed Weatherspoon’s vehicle pulled over on Silas Drive and a large crowd that appeared to be gathered around a second altercation. As SRD Collins approached, the crowd dispersed, and he escorted the victim to his golf cart.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville. Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign. He faces...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
OCALA, FL

