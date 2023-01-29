ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Oregon schools

Arizona brings a 4-game win streak into the final full month of the regular season, and February will see the 5th-ranked Wildcats play five of seven games at McKale Center. That begins Thursday night with a clash against Oregon (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) followed by Saturday night’s matchup against Oregon State (9-13, 3-8). The Wildcats split their trip to the Oregon schools in mid-January, winning at OSU by 12 before losing to the Ducks by 19.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball freshman Kailyn Gilbert brings spark while learning the ropes

Arizona freshman Kailyn Gilbert seems like a bundle of contradictions. The dynamic scorer and 2020 Class 3A Player of the Year was labeled as a point guard when she played for Tampa Prep in Tampa, Fla. during her freshman and sophomore seasons but averaged just 0.7 assists per game while scoring 29.6 points per game over her first two seasons. She had over 1,000 points in those first two years of high school basketball but only 31 total assists.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Signing Day Profile: Florida transfer safety Cruz Rushing signs with Arizona

Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football. Read on below for the profile of Florida transfer safety Cruz Rushing. Basic...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Signing Day Profile: Washington transfer LB Daniel Heimuli signs with Arizona

Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football. Read on below for the profile of Washington transfer linebacker Daniel Heimuli. Basic...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball rises to 5th in Associated Press Top 25

The chaos and uncertainty of college basketball worked against Arizona earlier this month, but now it’s helping the Wildcats climb back up the national rankings. The UA has moved back to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, up one spot from a week ago and one place shy of its top ranking of the season. The Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) were No. 4 going into December before losing their conference opener at Utah.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

UA swimmer Ty Wells passes away at age 23

A recent member of Arizona’s men’s swim team has unexpectedly passed away. 23-year-old Ty Wells died earlier this week. No cause of death was given. Wells spent 2018-22 with the program, specializing in the breaststroke for the Wildcats. During the 2022 Pac-12 Championships he set personal bests in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter breast, and last June competed in the USA Olympic Team Trials in Omaha for the 2022 Tokyo Games.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash between Valencia, Irvington roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 was closed in Tucson for several hours because of a deadly crash between Valencia and Irvington roads Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved three vehicles, including a commercial vehicle. The highway was reopened shortly...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the eastbound lanes were closed because of the crash at milepost 248, between Cortaro and Ina roads. DPS said there...
TUCSON, AZ

