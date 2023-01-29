Arizona freshman Kailyn Gilbert seems like a bundle of contradictions. The dynamic scorer and 2020 Class 3A Player of the Year was labeled as a point guard when she played for Tampa Prep in Tampa, Fla. during her freshman and sophomore seasons but averaged just 0.7 assists per game while scoring 29.6 points per game over her first two seasons. She had over 1,000 points in those first two years of high school basketball but only 31 total assists.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO