azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Oregon schools
Arizona brings a 4-game win streak into the final full month of the regular season, and February will see the 5th-ranked Wildcats play five of seven games at McKale Center. That begins Thursday night with a clash against Oregon (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) followed by Saturday night’s matchup against Oregon State (9-13, 3-8). The Wildcats split their trip to the Oregon schools in mid-January, winning at OSU by 12 before losing to the Ducks by 19.
azdesertswarm.com
Oregon expert previews the Arizona men’s basketball game, makes a prediction
Arizona showed last weekend that it knows how to learn from its mistakes, particularly against the team it made those mistakes against. The Wildcats avenged their home loss to Washington State and then dismantled a Washington team they had to rally from down 14 to beat in the previous matchup.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball freshman Kailyn Gilbert brings spark while learning the ropes
Arizona freshman Kailyn Gilbert seems like a bundle of contradictions. The dynamic scorer and 2020 Class 3A Player of the Year was labeled as a point guard when she played for Tampa Prep in Tampa, Fla. during her freshman and sophomore seasons but averaged just 0.7 assists per game while scoring 29.6 points per game over her first two seasons. She had over 1,000 points in those first two years of high school basketball but only 31 total assists.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football notebook: Former assistant joins staff as defensive analyst, Gunner Cruz’s new gig, spring practice dates set
Wednesday was the start of the traditional signing period in college football, but other than a surprise commitment from 3-star Florida receiver Devin Hyatt there wasn’t much recruiting news for Arizona. But UA coach Jedd Fisch did announce a significant addition to the program in the form of Duane...
azdesertswarm.com
How Arizona men’s basketball sits in NET ranking, NCAA Tournament projections entering February
The first month of 2023 started off roughly for Arizona, splitting its first four games, which had a direct impact on his NCAA Tournament resume. But since then the Wildcats have won four in a row, climbed back into the Top 5 in the Associated Press poll and see themselves back in the discussion for a No. 1 seed.
azdesertswarm.com
Signing Day Profile: Florida transfer safety Cruz Rushing signs with Arizona
Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football. Read on below for the profile of Florida transfer safety Cruz Rushing. Basic...
azdesertswarm.com
Signing Day Profile: Washington transfer LB Daniel Heimuli signs with Arizona
Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football. Read on below for the profile of Washington transfer linebacker Daniel Heimuli. Basic...
azdesertswarm.com
Signing Day Profile: JUCO defensive back Charles Yates Jr. signs with Arizona
Arizona signed the vast majority of its 2023 recruiting class in December, but a few more players have been added since and they became official on Wednesday, the first of the traditional signing period for college football. Read on below for the profile of JUCO defensive back Charles Yates Jr.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball rises to 5th in Associated Press Top 25
The chaos and uncertainty of college basketball worked against Arizona earlier this month, but now it’s helping the Wildcats climb back up the national rankings. The UA has moved back to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, up one spot from a week ago and one place shy of its top ranking of the season. The Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) were No. 4 going into December before losing their conference opener at Utah.
azdesertswarm.com
UA swimmer Ty Wells passes away at age 23
A recent member of Arizona’s men’s swim team has unexpectedly passed away. 23-year-old Ty Wells died earlier this week. No cause of death was given. Wells spent 2018-22 with the program, specializing in the breaststroke for the Wildcats. During the 2022 Pac-12 Championships he set personal bests in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter breast, and last June competed in the USA Olympic Team Trials in Omaha for the 2022 Tokyo Games.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
kawc.org
Yuma gun dealer among 5 in Arizona who say they aren't responsible for violence in Mexico
PHOENIX -- Attorneys for five Arizona gun dealers, including one in Yuma, are asking a federal judge to toss out a claim by the Mexican government that they are responsible for violence in that country. In a new court filing, the team of lawyers say nothing in the complaint alleges...
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
Who was Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'?
Dozens of Tucsonans gathered at Tohono Chul Gardens to honor and celebrate the life of Lydia Reis on Monday.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating shooting near Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Tucson on Friday, Jan. 27. The Tucson Police Department said a man was found shot in the 500 block of East Valencia Road, which is just west of South Nogales Highway. The victim, who has not...
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash between Valencia, Irvington roads
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 was closed in Tucson for several hours because of a deadly crash between Valencia and Irvington roads Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved three vehicles, including a commercial vehicle. The highway was reopened shortly...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the eastbound lanes were closed because of the crash at milepost 248, between Cortaro and Ina roads. DPS said there...
