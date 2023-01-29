Read full article on original website
Cristina Hoffert
3d ago
Sorry I'm not a fan of Hershey that much anymore because they are taken out the family part of Hershey
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Banks and Non-Profits Accepting Donations This WinterMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
abc27.com
Hersheypark announces first day of 2023 season, holiday events
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced its first day and operating calendar for the 2023 season. According to the park, for the first time, Hersheypark will be open every weekend from April 1 until the end of 2023, and that is no joke!. Spring weekends mark a return of...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County
READING, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Route 222 on Wednesday morning in Berks County. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The northbound lanes of Route 222 were closed at Pa. 272 South/Pa. 568 East, Adamstown/Knauers. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to...
Take a look inside this landmark central Pa. hotel that is reopening for the first time in 6 years
After more than a half-a-dozen years of planning, construction and delays, The Yorktowne Hotel is coming back to life. The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will open on Tuesday at 48 E. Market St. in York.
Memories on the mountain | Family First
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While this winter in south central Pennsylvania has been lacking in the snow department, local ski resorts have been working hard to make sure there is snow on the slopes for you to enjoy. In our Family First segment, we stopped by Roundtop Mountain to...
PennLive.com
Wawa; egg prices; roller coaster retires: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
For years, central Pennsylvania was a desert when it came to Wawa fans hoping for a fix without driving an hour away. Then last summer, the chain announced it was opening 40 stores in the area, including one in East Pennsboro Township just across the Susquehanna River from Harrisburg. Now...
Victorian home with bomb shelter in Mechanicsburg for $400K: Cool Spaces
This three-story Victorian home built in 1895 has quite the story to tell. The home has been lived in by the current owners since 1990, with offices used for their clinical psychology practice, made possible thanks to a large attached commercial space added to the home.
abc27.com
Board game café in Dauphin County will be closing its current location
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of a local board game café named Urturn Café recently announced on Facebook that they will be closing their current Harrisburg location. Urturn Cafe combines eating and board games to create a unique environment for all of its guests. According to...
You can get your Bunny Burger fix at Red Rabbit Drive-In starting this week
If you have been craving a Bunny Burger - good news. The Red Rabbit Drive-In along Route 322 in Reed Twp., Dauphin County, will re-open on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The restaurant with the famous Bunny Burger and bunny dust for your french fries is closed every year in December and January.
Central Pa. can expect gray Tuesday morning, with possibly slippery driving during early commute
The Harrisburg region can expect a cloudy Tuesday morning with a slight chance of snow or sleet during the early morning commute. Tuesday is expected to remain mostly cloudy with a high of about 40, according to the National Weather Service forecast as of about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The temperature...
pahomepage.com
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. Woman struck by car in Scranton. 27th District Special Election. Donations in...
High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
theburgnews.com
Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public
This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
abc27.com
Popular Mt. Gretna restaurant reopens with new ownership
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is new ownership at a popular restaurant in Mount Gretna, Lebanon County. Porch and Pantry reopened its doors last week after completing renovations. Members of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce and locals came out to show support to the new owners, who...
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound and westbound lanes on US 22
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on US 22 that closed all lanes of traffic headed eastbound and westbound by the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center has been cleared. According to 511PA, all lanes are closed on US 22 eastbound between Elmerton Avenue, Wildwood Park Drive,...
abc27.com
Midstate ice cream store gives away free ice cream scoops
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An ice cream shop in Cumberland County is giving away free ice cream on Sunday because it is Oprah Winfrey’s birthday!. Until 8 p.m. Sunday night, Urban Churn is giving out one free kid scoop of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinklers. The owner of the store says this is a great way to kick off Black History Month which begins in February.
Harrisburg considers fence under Mulberry Street bridge at former tent city as rat trapping begins
The city of Harrisburg plans to begin exterminating rats under the Mulberry Street bridge as early as Wednesday, even though a handful of holdout residents still remain in the homeless persons’ encampment. City officials continue to work with groups that assist the homeless population to convince the remaining residents...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break affects customers in Center City Reading
READING, Pa. - Officials from the Reading Area Water Authority say a water main break is affecting service to some customers in the city. The break in the six-inch main happened Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of N. 4th Street. The cause is unknown at this time. RAWA representative...
abc27.com
Car crashes into Red Lion Senior High School building
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Regional Police Department, a car crashed through a wall at the Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday evening. Police say the car, a silver Honda sedan, drove into one of the buildings at the high school at around 7:22 p.m., causing “substantial damage.”
