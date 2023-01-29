ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
Lakers reportedly have concerns about Russell Westbrook's playoff viability, which should have been obvious

The Los Angeles Lakers, against all odds, have found a way to maximize Russell Westbrook in the regular season. He may be a bit overrated, but he's at least actively contributing to a Lakers team that spent an entire offseason trying to trade him. Without his playmaking, they may not have been able to stay afloat when they were without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As a regular-season player, he has been solid.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Wednesday's game postponed

Beal and the Wizards will not play Wednesday against Detroit due to weather-related travel issues for the Pistons leaving Dallas, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Beal will have to wait until Friday against the Trail Blazers to get back on the court. The league will presumably...
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench

Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday

Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed

Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Breaks out near end of campaign

Hodgins finished the 2022 regular season with 37 catches on 48 targets for 392 yards and four touchdowns across 10 contests between the Bills and the Giants. He added nine receptions on 11 targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in two postseason games. Hodgins began the season on Buffalo's...
49ers' Brock Purdy suffers torn UCL in throwing elbow vs. Eagles, expected to miss six months

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, 31-7. It wasn't exactly the title game we were expecting, as the 49ers were completely derailed by quarterback injuries. Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers' first possession of the game, and then his backup, Josh Johnson, suffered a concussion in the third quarter. While Purdy returned to the game, he clearly was not the same.
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: DNP to begin Super Bowl prep

Toney (ankle/hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report. The Chiefs didn't hold practice as they begin preparations for Super Bowl LVII, but all of Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) wouldn't have taken part in drills Wednesday. The trio was knocked out of this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, with Toney himself lasting just four offensive snaps and recording a nine-yard catch on two targets before his exit. Kansas City has a week and a half to get as close to 100 percent as possible to take on the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, but the team currently is down to only three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
Reds' Jason Vosler: Joins Reds organization

The Reds signed Vosler to a minor-league contract Wednesday. The deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Vosler posted a respectable .265/.342/.469 slash line in 111 big-league plate appearances for the Giants last season, which suggests he could find a role on the Reds' talent-depleted roster.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Future uncertain

Hurst had four catches on five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. During the regular season had 52 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns. He'll be a free agent this offseason after playing on a one-year deal, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as DNP on Wednesday

Smith-Schuster (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. As the Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster joined Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) as listed DNPs after all three left this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals due to injury. Smith-Schuster himself logged 31 of 69 snaps on offense while hauling in his only target for seven yards before his departure. Kansas City has 11 days to get as to 100 percent as possible to face the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, but the team currently has just three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
