Hundreds in long lines to see McCutchen, his ‘reincarnation’

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Lines went nearly the length of the club level at PNC Park, fans wanting a chance to see, interact, get an autograph from Andrew McCutchen. Usually at these season ticket holders’ events, several Pirates attend. This year they only needed McCutchen.

“It’s good to be able to interact with the fan base,” McCutchen said after an hour-long afternoon autograph session that could have lasted into the night. “It’s been good, seeing all the people here. I can’t wait to get back on the field.”

Then a comment that kind of cemented his thoughts on a Saturday afternoon a few weeks before heading to Spring Training.

“The reincarnation of the feelings that I have,” McCutchen described interacting with fans. “I get to live those over again.”

McCutchen talked to reporters from the patio of Club 3000 in right field. He was asked to glance down at the field and give some of his feelings.

“The grass looks amazing,” McCutchen said with a big smile. “I don’t know what they are doing. I expect some hits to get through the middle.”

McCutchen said he would pass PNC Park a lot over the last few years as he lived here in the offseason even when playing for other teams. He said there were times he would purposely look away because he didn’t want to remind himself he was no longer with the Pirates.

“There were times where it was difficult to know that I live here, but I don’t play here,” McCutchen said Saturday. “Now I don’t have to worry about that. I can look at it and know that I’m going back there.”

McCutchen said it would mean the world to him to win again. McCutchen said the fans don’t want to see another 20 years between winners.

“It’s just a matter of belief of that and going out there on the field and doing it,” McCutchen said. “It’s a good group of guys. I haven’t gotten to meet everyone and talk to everyone yet, but when Spring Training rolls around, I’ll have that chance and opportunity. It would be special. It first starts in that clubhouse and on that field.”

The team gathers in about three weeks and then McCutchen gets to back those words with his play and leadership.

“I’m not here to make fans happy,” McCutchen said. “I’m here to help win some ballgames.”