Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Jackson was absent on Sunday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers due to right Achilles soreness and the issue is still bothering him. Marcus Morris (rib) and Robert Covington (personal) are also questionable for Tuesday, but Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will both be available for the Clippers. John Wall (abdomen) is still out, so if Jackson remains sidelined too, there will be additional minutes for Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Brandon Boston Jr., and Jason Preston.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO