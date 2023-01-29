Read full article on original website
Related
O.G. Anunoby's Injury Status For Raptors-Suns Game
O.G. Anunoby is on the injury report for Monday's game.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (knee) remains out on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Simmons will miss his third straight game with left knee soreness. Expect Seth Curry to play an expanded role on Wednesday versus a Boston team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Curry's current Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
How much can Danny Green's return help the Memphis Grizzlies?
The Memphis Grizzlies went 0-5 on a recent and lost Steven Adams to a right PCL sprain for the next three-to-five weeks. Still, not all hope is lost in Memphis. The Grizzlies have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and help is on the way. Danny Green is expected to make his...
NOLA.com
Nikola Jokic's triple-double sends Pelicans to ninth straight loss
The new year has not been kind to the New Orleans Pelicans. On Jan. 2, star forward Zion Williamson tweaked his hamstring in a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which kicked off a terrible start to 2023. The Pelicans lost that night, and in the 15 games since, they have banked three wins.
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (knee) on Tuesday, Norman Powell to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will make his 26th appearance in the Clippers' starting lineup after the 31-year old was inactive on Sunday. In 36.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Leonard to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection...
numberfire.com
Magic list Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) as questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. After logging just 20 minutes on Monday, Carter's status is now in limbo with a plantar fascia strain. Expect Mo Bamba to see more time at the five if Carter Jr. is inactive versus a Philly unit ranked ninth in points allowed in the paint.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard starting for Clippers on Tuesday, Nicolas Batum coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Kennard will get the start on Tuesday with Nicolas Batum moving to the bench. Our models expect Kennard to play 22.1 minutes against the Bulls. Kennard's Tuesday projection includes 8.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) questionable Tuesday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Jackson was absent on Sunday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers due to right Achilles soreness and the issue is still bothering him. Marcus Morris (rib) and Robert Covington (personal) are also questionable for Tuesday, but Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will both be available for the Clippers. John Wall (abdomen) is still out, so if Jackson remains sidelined too, there will be additional minutes for Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Brandon Boston Jr., and Jason Preston.
numberfire.com
Robert Covington (personal) active for Clippers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (personal) is available for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After a two game absence for personal reasons, Covington will be active on Tuesday night. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, Covington's FanDuel salary stands at $5,100. Per...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable for Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors. Prince played 13 minutes on Monday in his return from a four-game absence for his ankle injury. It's unclear if he suffered a setback or the Timberwolves were just limiting Prince's workload in his first game back. Austin Rivers, Nathan Knight, and Jaylen Nowell will have more minutes available on Wednesday if Prince is unavailable or limited.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable for Denver on Thursday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Warriors on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.8 minutes against Golden State. Gordon's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trae Young back in the starting lineup. The Hawks are 1.0-point underdogs against the Suns on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
numberfire.com
C.J. McCollum (thumb) starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Jose Alvarado to bench
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. After sitting out on Sunday with a thumb ailment, McCollum will make the start at point guard. In a matchup versus a Denver unit allowing 48.8 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project McCollum to score 37.4 FanDuel points.
