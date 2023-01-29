Read full article on original website
NBA postponing Pistons game vs. Wizards
The NBA is postponing Wednesday night’s game in Detroit between the Pistons and Wizards, according to Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press. The Pistons played the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night and have been unable to travel back home since then due to a winter storm, as well as plane issues and other logistics, tweets James L. Edwards of The Athletic.
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
Luke Kennard starting for Clippers on Tuesday, Nicolas Batum coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Kennard will get the start on Tuesday with Nicolas Batum moving to the bench. Our models expect Kennard to play 22.1 minutes against the Bulls. Kennard's Tuesday projection includes 8.8 points,...
Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
O.G. Anunoby's Injury Status For Raptors-Suns Game
O.G. Anunoby is on the injury report for Monday's game.
Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trae Young back in the starting lineup. The Hawks are 1.0-point underdogs against the Suns on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
James and the Lakers take on the Knicks
Los Angeles Lakers (23-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.2...
Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (knee) on Tuesday, Norman Powell to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will make his 26th appearance in the Clippers' starting lineup after the 31-year old was inactive on Sunday. In 36.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Leonard to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection...
Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (knee) remains out on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Simmons will miss his third straight game with left knee soreness. Expect Seth Curry to play an expanded role on Wednesday versus a Boston team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Curry's current Wednesday projection...
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) on Tuesday for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. James will make his 41st start this season after the 38-year old was inactive on Monday night and Patrick Beverley was ruled out. In 36.7 expected minutes, our models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) cleared, starting Wednesday for Magic
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter was previously listed as questionable, but he has been cleared to play and will make another start. The 23-year-old didn't miss a game in January and averaged 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 1.3 3-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest.
Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
Nets' T.J. Warren (shin) out again on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (shin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Warren continues to deal with a shin injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Boston. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Warren is averaging...
Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
Brandon Clarke coming off the bench for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Clarke will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Clarke to play 28.2 minutes against Portland. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 13.4 points,...
Cleveland's Kevin Love (back) available for Tuesday's game versus Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) is active for Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat. Love will make his return after Cleveland's veteran missed three games with back spasms. In 19.9 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fifth in defensive rating, our models project Love to score 20.5 FanDuel points.
Danny Green (knee) active for Memphis' Wednesday contest against Portland
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green will make his season debut after the veteran was sidelined while recovering from knee surgery. Expect the 35-year old to play a limited role off the bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup...
Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
