ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

NBA postponing Pistons game vs. Wizards

The NBA is postponing Wednesday night’s game in Detroit between the Pistons and Wizards, according to Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press. The Pistons played the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night and have been unable to travel back home since then due to a winter storm, as well as plane issues and other logistics, tweets James L. Edwards of The Athletic.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trae Young back in the starting lineup. The Hawks are 1.0-point underdogs against the Suns on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night

The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

James and the Lakers take on the Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers (23-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (knee) on Tuesday, Norman Powell to bench

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will make his 26th appearance in the Clippers' starting lineup after the 31-year old was inactive on Sunday. In 36.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Leonard to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (knee) remains out on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Simmons will miss his third straight game with left knee soreness. Expect Seth Curry to play an expanded role on Wednesday versus a Boston team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Curry's current Wednesday projection...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) cleared, starting Wednesday for Magic

Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter was previously listed as questionable, but he has been cleared to play and will make another start. The 23-year-old didn't miss a game in January and averaged 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 1.3 3-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Nets' T.J. Warren (shin) out again on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (shin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Warren continues to deal with a shin injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Boston. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Warren is averaging...
BOSTON, NY
numberfire.com

Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night

Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke coming off the bench for Memphis on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Clarke will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Clarke to play 28.2 minutes against Portland. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 13.4 points,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Kevin Love (back) available for Tuesday's game versus Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) is active for Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat. Love will make his return after Cleveland's veteran missed three games with back spasms. In 19.9 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fifth in defensive rating, our models project Love to score 20.5 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Danny Green (knee) active for Memphis' Wednesday contest against Portland

Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green will make his season debut after the veteran was sidelined while recovering from knee surgery. Expect the 35-year old to play a limited role off the bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy