KUTV
One hospitalized after shooting at Salt Lake townhome complex
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Salt Lake City. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. at 1665 South Riverside Drive, known as the Riverview townhomes. Police said the person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No details were...
KUTV
Four elk dead after multiple crashes near I-80 at mouth of Parleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A collision of nature and modern life led to the deaths of four elk Wednesday, part of a herd that came down the snowy mountains in search of food. “We had a couple of elk hit by cars,” said Scott Root, conservation outreach manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “A couple died from that, and a couple were injured so we euthanized those other two, and we donated the meat from those animals. It’s just kind of a delicate, scary time right now in that area.“
KUTV
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
Multiple elk killed, euthanized after being hit by vehicles
A large herd of elk made a return appearance to Salt Lake City's east bench on Wednesday, once again causing traffic headaches along Interstate 80.
Man dead after wrong-way driver hits vehicle head-on in Salt Lake Co.
A section of Interstate 15 was closed in the early hours of Wednesday morning due to a deadly wrong-way crash in Salt Lake County.
KUTV
Car dealer looks to rezone part of SSL street, neighbors hope properties stay residential
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A well-known car dealership is looking to expand its footprint into a South Salt Lake street lined with residential homes. Mark Miller Subaru has been at the same location on State Street near Winslow Avenue for more than 60 years. The business has...
KUTV
Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County
MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
KUTV
Cold temperatures and car thefts: SLCPD shows us a look at 'crimes of opportunity'
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are sending a warning to those who leave their car running and unattended in the cold. These below-freezing temperatures have more and more neighbors in Salt Lake City warming up their cars in the early morning hours. Police say that car thefts...
5-vehicle accident on I-15 snarls traffic in Utah County
A multivehicle car accident on northbound I-15 near Lindon shut down traffic and caused commuting delays Monday evening.
KUTV
23-year-old from South Jordan killed in head-on collision on State Route 30
PETERSBORO, Utah (KUTV) — A 23-year-old Utah State student has died from her injuries after a head-on collision in Cache County. Emily Fisher was on her way home for the weekend when the crash happened. Concerned about conditions in Sardine Canyon, she took the long way home. Officials with...
KUTV
UDOT looking into new wrong-way detection, notification system
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Department of Transportation, in partnership with Utah Department of Public Safety has a number of teams working to come up with solutions regarding wrong-way crashes in the state. A 2News Investigation in April 2022 explored whether Utah is taking extensive measures to curb...
KUTV
Two killed in incident at Northrup Grumman facility in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two people have been killed at a Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley City, according to a company spokesperson and later confirmed by police. “We are saddened to confirm we had two fatalities at our Bacchus facility the evening of January 30,” the...
2 in critical condition following Utah County crash
Two individuals suffered serious injuries following a car crash in Utah County on Monday, Jan. 30.
KUTV
19 elk found dead in Utah County likely died from plant poisoning
MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — Nineteen elk were found dead north of Spanish Fork Canyon over the span of six days, officials said. The elk were located on the east bench of Mapleton — the first were found on Jan. 21 and the last on Jan. 27. Scott Root...
ABC 4
Utah truck driver arrested in connection to 28-year-old California cold case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah truck driver has been arrested by police in connection to a 28-year-old homicide cold case out of California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, by the Salt Lake City Police Department and detectives with the Concord Police Department of California.
American Fork man runs over wife after house cleaning argument, police say
An American Fork man has been charged after allegedly running over his wife with their kids in the car, following an argument relating to house cleaning on Friday.
KUTV
17-year-old arrested, accused of firing gun in Taylorsville High parking lot
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after police say he fired a gun in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School during a dispute between multiple students. A lockdown protocol was initiated at Taylorsville High School on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, after police responded to a...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County Heath Dept. to close dozens of swimming pools
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health has announced it will begin closing 163 public swimming that do not meet the state’s interlock safety requirements. Pools without the interlock devices are more likely to expose users to unintentionally...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Kearns woman, Salt Lake City man arrested for felony retail theft
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people for felony retail theft stemming from an incident at an Outlets Park City business last week. Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store employees reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left without paying, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near another business in the Kimball Junction area.
KUTV
Photographer misidentified as suspicious person leads to lockout at 5 schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wildlife photographer who was misidentified as a suspicious person led to a brief lockout at five schools in South Jordan and Riverton, police said. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, a passerby reported a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon. While police investigated,...
