(Radio Iowa) Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association C-E-O Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. “These facilities are closing as a result of financial strain, primarily related to the cost of staffing facilities,” Willett says. “Year-on-year wage inflation of more than 15% has bitten into the sector. Medicaid rates have not moved in those two years and facilities in these smaller communities have found it impossible to continue to operate.” The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.

