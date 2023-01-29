Read full article on original website
Schools need more public funding, Iowa Democrats say
Iowa Democratic legislators want Republicans to approve higher increases in public student funding.
School choice becomes nationwide conservative priority
Iowa is one of the first GOP-led states in the U.S. to expand access to private K-12 education with state taxpayer funds after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law “school choice” legislation on Jan. 24. Iowa is the newest addition to a growing list of states that have...
Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6
Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6.
Critics: IA Proposal Would 'Politicize' Attorney General's Office
Critics of a proposal in the Iowa Legislature to broaden the Iowa Attorney General's authority say it could inject politics into the historically nonpartisan office. Right now, county attorneys in Iowa can ask the state Attorney General for help investigating cases if they need it, and cooperation was long-standing under former Attorney General Tom Miller.
Wrong-headed bill on food assistance raises questions
Rick Morain is the former publisher and owner of the Jefferson Herald, for which he writes a regular column. Sometimes it’s easy to understand legislative proposals. Other times, not so much. House File 3, filed early in the Iowa legislature's 2023 session, falls in the second category. To understand its potential effect on needy people, take a quick look at two preexisting food programs whose nutritional goals differ.
Barren Iowa Veterans Trust Fund receives federal aid
Barren Iowa Veterans Trust Fund receives federal aid.
IOWA SENATE CONSIDERS SOLAR AG LAND RESTRICTIONS
AN IOWA SENATOR IS PROPOSING NEW RESTRICTIONS FOR COMMERCIALLY OWNED SOLAR INSTALLATIONS PLACED ON FARMLAND IN THE STATE. SENATE AG COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN DAN ZUMBACH SAYS THE GOAL IS TO ESTABLISH LIMITS ON HOW CLOSE SOLAR ARRAYS MAY BE TO PROPERTY LINES, FARM BUILDINGS AND HOMES. SOLAR4 OC……….IN ON FARMLAND.” :09...
Iowa Senate subcommittee discussing bills limiting talk of gender identity in schools
Iowa Senate subcommittee discussing bills limiting talk of gender identity in schools.
How lawmakers want to fix 2021 Iowa tax ‘relief’ bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Statehouse Republicans have made it clear that they want to make some changes to the property tax code in the state this session. On Monday, Iowa Senate lawmakers held a subcommittee to advance a bill that would actually correct previous property tax code changes. “It’s artificially inflating that percentage of what […]
District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen Passes CySim out of Full Committee
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen has assigned a group of bills to the Economic Growth and Technology Committee members, and those subcommittees are going on now. Sorensen says a few bills out of full committee include CySim, or the Cybersecurity Simulation bill, that would appropriate state funds...
Iowa colleges celebrate life of George Washington Carver
Simpson College and Iowa State University celebrated the life of George Washington Carver on the first ever George Washington Carver Day.
DART on Demand Coming to Two More Metro Communities
DART on Demand Coming to Two More Metro Communities
Private school vouchers split N'West Iowa
DES MOINES—Iowans can use public funding to pay for private K-12 education, marking one of the most monumental shifts in the history of the state’s school system. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Students First Act on Tuesday, Jan. 24, after a streamlined legislative process. The law only had Republican support as Democrats and a few GOP defectors voiced numerous objections to the new policy.
Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds talks School Choice Bill and what lies ahead
Segment 1: Governor Kim Reynolds discusses the School Choice Bill and what it took to get it passed this session. Segment 2: Governor Kim Reynolds talks about what lies ahead and what she hopes to accomplish this session. Segment 3: Governor Kim Reynolds does this week’s Insiders Quick Six. Insiders host Dave Price gives a […]
Husky Soiree
Westcom announces upgrades to emergency service
Seventeen Iowa Nursing Homes Closed in 2022
(Radio Iowa) Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association C-E-O Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. “These facilities are closing as a result of financial strain, primarily related to the cost of staffing facilities,” Willett says. “Year-on-year wage inflation of more than 15% has bitten into the sector. Medicaid rates have not moved in those two years and facilities in these smaller communities have found it impossible to continue to operate.” The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.
Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass
GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
