Jacqueline Tichik Smith
2d ago

there are other autoimmune diseases that are so much worse try living with them. especially when you have multiple autoimmune and chronic diseases and illnesses and then suddenly you are a widow because your husband gets killed in a carjacking in DETROIT. So now I'm alone, disabled lost my best friend, soulmate, caregiver not to mention his income and insurance. then my Esa pup became paralyzed suddenly a week ago. my Service pup is beside herself about that. in addition to that I've just been dx with long covid. there's much more and worse. But seriously we are supposed to feel badly for her?!?!? She wouldn't make it 24 hours in my reality. Try rare diseases with no cure and some no treatment. ones that come with multiple others. Grieving your old self and life.

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

