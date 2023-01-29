Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio LocationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke coming off the bench for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Clarke will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Clarke to play 28.2 minutes against Portland. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 13.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Tari Eason coming off Rockets' bench on Wednesday
Houston Rockets power forward Tari Eason is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Eason will play with Houston's second unit after Alperen Sengun was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.4 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Eason to score 17.2 FanDuel points. Eason's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Jaylin Williams starting for Thunder on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams will get the start on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Jaylin Williams to play 17.1 minutes against the Thunder. Jaylin Williams' Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado coming off New Orleans' bench on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is not starting in Tuesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Alvarado will return to his previous second unit role after C.J. McCollum was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Alvarado to score 22.8 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Isaiah Joe on Wednesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe is starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Joe will make his second appearance in Oklahoma City's starting lineup after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Rockets' team ranked 28th in defensive rating, our models project Joe to score 19.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams playing with Memphis' second unit on Wednesday night
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Williams will come off the bench after Desmond Bane was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 19.2 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 12.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 6.7 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Anthony Davis (foot) on Tuesday, Thomas Bryant to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Davis will make his first start since his return after Thomas Bryant was sent to the bench. In 32.2 expected minutes, our model project Davis to score 45.3 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) on Tuesday for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. James will make his 41st start this season after the 38-year old was inactive on Monday night and Patrick Beverley was ruled out. In 36.7 expected minutes, our models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (knee) remains out on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Simmons will miss his third straight game with left knee soreness. Expect Seth Curry to play an expanded role on Wednesday versus a Boston team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Curry's current Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (calf) remains out for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (calf) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green will sit out his second straight game with a right calf contusion. Expect Daishen Nix to see increased minutes versus a Thunder unit ranked eighth in defensive rating on Wednesday. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Desmond Bane (knee) on Wednesday, Ziaire Williams to bench
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Bane will make his 29th start at shooting guard after he was forced to miss two games with knee soreness. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bane to score 33.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (ankle) active on Tuesday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Vincent will suit up in a second unit role after the 26-year old was listed with right ankle inflammation. In 19.5 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 13.2 FanDuel points. Vincent's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trae Young back in the starting lineup. The Hawks are 1.0-point underdogs against the Suns on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
numberfire.com
Clippers send Nicolas Batum to bench on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Batum will have second unit responsibilities after Luke Kennard was picked as Los Angeles' starter. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Batum to score 18.8 FanDuel points. Batum's projection includes 7.2 points, 4.4...
numberfire.com
Houston's Alperen Sengun (illness) starting in Wednesday's lineup, Tari Eason to bench
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (illness) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his 43rd start this season after he was forced to sit one game with an illness. In a favorable spot versus a Thunder team ranked 24th in FanDuel points (55.3) allowed per game to his position, our models project Sengun to score 44.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
Comments / 0