SPRINGFIELD - Investigators are looking for help getting information about a shirt found in the area of Brimfield where Holly Piirainen was found murdered nearly 30 years ago.Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni held a news conference in Springfield Wednesday to announce the request and release photos of the white tank top. Holly Piirainen was 10 years old when she went missing on August 5, 1993. She was on vacation with her family at her grandmother's summer cottage in Sturbridge. She was last seen alive by her father at 11:45 a.m. as she wandered up the road to see a neighbor's puppies...

BRIMFIELD, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO