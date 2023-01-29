ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Double-lung transplant recipient hikes Camelback Mountain in Phoenix

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqEIk_0kUs9gix00

The sun was rising on the brisk Saturday morning as Bob Horbaczewski, 44, was at the foot of Camelback Mountain with his wife, Monique, and their daughter, Athena, ready to take on Phoenix’s highest peak.

The Horbaczewskis of Surprise have hiked Camelback before, but today the family were approaching it for the first time since Bob’s double-lung transplant in 2021 following a COVID-19 infection in December 2020.

“It’s such an important thing to me to be able to get back to be active with something that was a key part of my life prior to COVID, prior to my transplant,” Bob Horbaczewski said.

At Echo Canyon Trailhead, Horbaczewski was joined by some of the medical professionals who worked on his transplant at St. Joseph’s Norton Thoracic Institute. The occasion marked the start of the hospital’s second annual “Norton Hike” fundraiser.

Gabrielle Finley-Hazle, president and CEO of Dignity Health St. Joseph’s, and Dr. Ross Bremner, executive director at Norton Thoracic Institute, were among those making the arduous ascent.

The fundraiser helps “make sure we are able to continue to have lifesaving treatments available right here in Arizona,” Finley-Hazle said.

For Bremner, the event was a celebration for all involved.

“The whole process of transplantation is a lot of work,” Bremner said. “All those nights spent awake, looking after these patients during and after, to be able to all of a sudden bathe in (Horbaczewski’s) success is energizing for our whole team.”

Among the hikers was 75-year-old Roy Devin, who received a lung transplant in July 2021 after facing down idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Devin went up Camelback as he chatted with a young pulmonologist bowing out of the trek while citing a fear of heights.

This was the second time Devin took on Camelback, which he said he had dreamed of doing for years prior.

As the sun's rays painted Camelback’s slope awash in rich yellows and gold, Horbaczewski steadily ascended closer to the top. A former Valley Vista High School football coach, Division I football player and powerlifter, Horbaczewski plowed ahead as the trail grew steeper and more jagged.

Horbaczewski managed to reach halfway up and decided to withdraw from the hike while his wife and daughter conquered the peak.

“It’s great to be back with nature, but it also was extremely difficult pushing myself like that," Horbaczewski said, adding, “I could definitely feel the wear and tear of going up that mountain. But it was great, it was a good thing to be able to push myself to be able to do.”

Reflecting on the hike’s greater meaning, Horbaczewski praised organ donation.

“The fact that it’s given my family all this extra time with me, the fact that I get all this extra time with them, getting to see my kids grow up ― it’s the most selfless gift people can do,” the father of three said.

He had encouraging words for others facing a lung transplant.

“Hard things come up in life, and I think that when you understand that you’re built to do hard things, it’s easier to face them and to overcome them,” Horbaczewski said.

To learn how to support St. Joseph’s Norton Thoracic Institute, visit www.supportstjosephs.org/NortonHike2 .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Double-lung transplant recipient hikes Camelback Mountain in Phoenix

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Coyote hanging out in Phoenix neighborhood

We're taking a look at the photos and videos captured of a coyote in a Phoenix neighborhood captured by @gregconnphotography. Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish says it's more common to see urban coyotes out this time of year because it's the beginning of the breeding season.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona

Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders. Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman helped in Glendale by Angels on Patrol receives new mobility chair

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Earlier this week, we told you about Angels on Patrol helping a woman living on the streets with a worn mobility chair. Glendale police were called about a trespasser on a business property and found Jenny with her dog under a tarp. Instead of asking her to leave, officers called Angels on Patrol, a non-profit started by a former Phoenix police officer, who set her up with a room at Motel 6.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy