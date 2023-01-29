In 1989, long before any of the five NHL agents of change on the gatefold cover were even in the NHL, I was dealing with the NHL in my pursuit of a new franchise for San Jose. At that time, Gary Bettman was 37 and third in command at the NBA, Bill Daly was a 25-year-old lawyer at Skadden Arps, Kim Davis was 24 and just starting out at JP Morgan, Valerie Camillo was 16 and still in high school, and Samantha Holloway was just eight and in Grade 2. In fact, the only owner of any NHL team today who was around before my run at San Jose was Boston’s Jeremy Jacobs.

12 HOURS AGO