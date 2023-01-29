Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
The Reason Arsenal Signed Granit Xhaka Over N’Golo Kante in 2016
Four years on from their respective moves to London, it's almost impossible to imagine Granit Xhaka going for more in the transfer market than N'Golo Kanté. One has steadily built on an already immense reputation to establish himself as one of the best central midfielders in the world; winning a World Cup, a Premier League title and a Europa League to boot.
Tri-City Herald
Report: LA Galaxy’s Araujo in Limbo Over Barcelona Transfer
A move to La Liga giant Barcelona is currently up in the air for LA Galaxy right back Julián Araujo. According to MLS insider Tom Bogert, paperwork for the move was filed less than a minute after Tuesday’s winter transfer deadline, and now the sides are waiting for some clarity on the potential move.
Tri-City Herald
2023 Canadian Championship draw and key dates
The draw for the 2023 Canadian Championship has been made with teams finding out their potential paths to the final. Tuesday's draw determined the ties for the preliminary round, as well as potential home and away teams in the quarter-finals. Holders Vancouver Whitecaps and 2022 runners-up Toronto FC advance straight...
Tri-City Herald
Gary Bettman and 30 Years of Diversity Improvements
In 1989, long before any of the five NHL agents of change on the gatefold cover were even in the NHL, I was dealing with the NHL in my pursuit of a new franchise for San Jose. At that time, Gary Bettman was 37 and third in command at the NBA, Bill Daly was a 25-year-old lawyer at Skadden Arps, Kim Davis was 24 and just starting out at JP Morgan, Valerie Camillo was 16 and still in high school, and Samantha Holloway was just eight and in Grade 2. In fact, the only owner of any NHL team today who was around before my run at San Jose was Boston’s Jeremy Jacobs.
Comments / 0