F-M boys basketball star Trevor Roe reaches 1,000 career points

CENTRAL NEW YORK – During the last full week of January, numerous area boys basketball teams earned mpressive victories.

And when Fayetteville-Manlius beat visiting East Syracuse Minoa 65-46 on Saturday afternoon, it included a milestone for senior Trevor Roe, who earned his 1,000th career point.

In doing so, Roe joined his sister, Lexie, in reaching that mark while at F-M. Starting the game with 994 points, Roe quickly got the six points needed for 1,000 and ultimately finishing with 25 points to lead all scorers.

The Hornets, who improved to 10-5 on the season, steadily build a 50-31 lead through three quarters, Roe helped in a big way by Tyler Hutcheson, who hit four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points overall.

ESM, who fell to 7-9, did see Cole Thomas pick up 11 points and Austin Betts earn 10 points, with A.J. Graham adding eight points.

Before all this, F-M beat Baldwinsville 47-42 on Tuesday to atone for a 39-36 defeat to the Bees one week earlier.

The rematch initially drifted in the same direction as B’ville limited the Hornets to just three points in the first quarter, eventually going to halftime up 18-14.

Yet as the Bees continued to struggle for baskets, the Hornets picked up its production, especially Roe, who poured in 22 points.

Hutcheson, with six points, and Dan Stark, with 10 points, offered enough support. Greg Marinelli led B’ville with 15 points, but no other Bees player scored in double figures.

From there, the Hornets went on to defeat Henninger 56-46 on Thursday night, building its entire margin in the first half as it claimed a 30-18 advantage.

No matter what the Black Knights tried, it could not contain Roe, who built up 30 points to inch closer to 1,000 as Chris Cleary added eight points.

Meanwhile, Bishop Grimes hosted Lowville last Tuesday night and put together an 81-61 victory, taking control in the second quarter when it broke out of a 19-19 tie and outscored the Red Raiders 23-9 the rest of the half.

Overcoming 30 points by Lowville’s Brody Brown, the Cobras saw Deng Garang again lead the way, earning 26 points. Nate Abernethy finished with 20 points as Erik Wall had 13 points and Jon Corl got 10 points.

Even more important for Grimes was what it did on Friday night in a possible playoff preview against Syracuse Academy of Science, stepping up to beat the Atoms 65-52.

During a wide-open first half, the Cobras worked its way to a 44-34 lead, but just as important was the way its defense stepped up late to make sure SAS didn’t come back.

Garang earned most of his 24 points in the early going, helped by Jon Farstler, who hit three 3-pointers on his way to 17 points overall as Carl got 14 points.

Before it met F-M, ESM got its own big win last Tuesday against Auburn, able to prevail 54-47 to avenge a close Dec. 20 defeat to the Maroons.

Here, the Spartans saw an early lead get away, only to turn around and, trailing 25-23, outscore Auburn 19-10 in the third quarter, then relying on its defense late to protect that advantage.

Thomas, with 16 points, led a well-balanced attack where Tristan Henderson managed 12 points, while Graham and Tyler Quarry had 10 points apiece,

Christian Brothers Academy returned to action Saturday against its Albany CBA counterparts and won 69-61, using a 17-6 push through the third quarter as the decisive blow.

Again leading the way for the Brothers (12-4), Braeden Burns had 23 points, with Luke Boule picking up 16 points. Steve DeRegis finished with 12 points and Will Harrigan added eight points.

Jamesville-DeWitt geared up for this week’s rematch with ESM by getting a key 63-54 win over Fulton, the game close most of the way before the Red Rams outscored the Red Raiders 21-15 in the fourth quarter.

Hitting four 3-pointers, Anthony Stickle led J-D with 19 points. Close behind him, Alan Zanders stepped up with 16 points as Ian Delpha finished with 15 points.