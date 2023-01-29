ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster's 23 fuels Lady Chaps over Cameron

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
LAWTON, Okla. — Grace Foster scored 23 points and sophomore forward Reese Schumann had a career-high 14, leading Lubbock Christian University to a 68-56 victory Saturday against Cameron in Lone Star Conference women's basketball.

Rachel Haase added nine points for LCU (15-7, 10-4), which finished a stretch of four consecutive road games with losses in the first two and wins in the last two. The Lady Chaparrals got eight points and five assists from Maci Maddox and eight points and five rebounds from Audrey Robertson.

LCU men 77

Cameron 74

LAWTON, Okla. — Rowan Mackenzie scored 22 points and Lubbock Christian University outlasted Cameron, narrowly escaping a letdown in the same arena for the second year in a row.

Russell Harrison added 17 points and Aaron Gonzales 13 for LCU (15-6, 11-4), which was 22-1 last season when it lost in overtime to a 3-14 Cameron team. The Chaps finished unbeaten in a stretch of four consecutive road games, getting 10 rebounds from point guard Najeeb Muhammad, nine points from Kendall Dow and eight from Kurt Wegscheider.

Gonzales, Mackenzie and Muhammad all hit big 3-point goals in overtime.

Jaden Okon poured in 24 points for Cameron (4-17, 2-13).

Southwestern Christian 67

Wayland women 48

BETHANY, Okla. — Christina Jenkins and Tresha Yager scored 17 and 10 points, respectively, and Southwestern Christian won at home against Sooner Athletic Conference rival Wayland Baptist, handing the Flying Queens their second loss on a two-game road trip.

Lauren Wade added nine points and 14 rebounds for SCU (11-10, 9-7).

Kaitlyn Edgemon led Wayland (12-9, 8-7) with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Wayland men 84

Southwestern Christian 78

BETHANY, Okla. — Dylan McDougal and Tedrick Wolfe scored 15 points apiece and Wayland Baptist held off Sooner Athletic Conference foe Southwestern Christian, extending its win streak to five games.

Parrish Hewitt added 12 points and D'Michael Bellfield and Manny Crump 10 apiece for Wayland (15-6, 10-5).

Shawn Hopkins lit it up for 29 points and eight rebounds for SCU (9-10, 7-9).

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

