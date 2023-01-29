ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

'A day of joy and promise': Emilia Sykes sworn in as US rep of 13th Congressional District

By Derek Kreider, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

Emilia Sykes received a standing ovation Saturday afternoon in the auditorium of the Firestone Community Learning Center.

U.S. Rep. Sykes had just taken her oath of office, administered by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart, making Sykes the first woman of color to represent Ohio's 13th Congressional District . It also marked the first time in nearly half a century that the entirety of Akron's population of nearly 200,000 people has been represented by one member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

All of Summit County falls inside the boundaries of the 13th District, along with the Stark County's northern half and a sliver of Portage County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UC3wH_0kUs7X5O00

In her inaugural address to the crowd, Sykes — a graduate of the Akron Public Schools system — thanked the people of her district for putting their faith in her by choosing her to represent them. The seat she now occupies, she said, really belongs to the people of Ohio's 13th Congressional District.

"I am merely a temporary occupant," Sykes said, "and this is our celebration, and there is no way that I was going to celebrate without you."

Emilia Sykes speaks: U.S. Rep. Sykes to talk at Akron Roundtable in early February

More: Local leaders say opportunities open with Emilia Sykes' election to Congress

Sykes reaffirmed her commitment to making sure Akron's schoolchildren succeed and her commitment to serving her constituency.

"We have a unique opportunity before us, one that requires laser focus and hard work and also compassion," said Sykes. "And that's why I'm committed to increasing opportunity for every child, every senior, every family in Northeast Ohio, no matter where you live, who you love, what your ZIP code is, what your race is, what your sex or gender identity is."

Bringing manufacturing jobs offering well-paying, sustainable, union employment back to the region is her priority, Sykes said, as is keeping people safe. She pointed to combating the rising cost of health care and providing a high-quality educational experience for children as cornerstones of her agenda.

"I am committed to identifying all of the tools that are available to keep us safe in our homes and our communities, while also ensuring that those who are sworn to protect and serve do so honorably and equitably," Sykes said.

Sykes urged her gathered constituents to work with her throughout her term by reaching out to her office anytime, and to feel free to approach her.

She is optimistic, she said, about what is possible with the 118th United States Congress.

"I look forward to delivering on all the promises that I made to you on the campaign trail and the ones I made to you today," said Sykes. "So in closing, let me end where I began and say the two most powerful words in the English language: Thank you. Thank you for trusting me to represent you in Congress, thank you for this incredible opportunity. I'm going to make you proud."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwne2_0kUs7X5O00

Local officials praise Emilia Sykes at swearing-in

The ceremony, officiated by Linda Omobien, at-large Akron City Council member, featured a number of speakers.

Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry spoke first, giving the audience a rundown of Sykes' education and work history, as well as a brief history on her parents' political careers. Vernon and Barbara Sykes have spent considerable time in the political arena.

"The people of the 13th District — Summit, Stark and Portage counties — are fortunate to have Emilia as their representative, as she has the experience and knowledge to do great things for her district," Catazaro-Perry said.

Twinsburg school district board of education member Mark Curtis stepped up to the microphone to acknowledge some of the other elected officials present, among them state Rep. Casey Weinstein of Hudson and Stow Mayor John Pribonic.

U.S. Rep. Sykes votes: Akron native Emilia Sykes casts first votes as 13th Congressional District representative

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro issued a proclamation that Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, be known as Congresswoman Emilia Sykes Day in Summit County.

"From my home to your home, and from my office to your office, I look forward to wherever the world takes us with your leadership," Shapiro said.

Betty Sutton, the presiding judge of Ohio's 9th District Court of Appeals, took the stage next.

"To the clergy, the distinguished officials, leaders and friends who are here today, this is a day of joy and promise," Sutton said. "What a joy it is to see this determined daughter of the heart of the heartland, Emilia Strong Sykes, achieve this high office and make history with her election as the first Black person to serve as U.S. representative for Ohio's 13th Congressional District.

Last up was Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers and secretary-treasurer of the Ohio AFL-CIO. She thanked the voters of the 13th for choosing Sykes to represent them, as Cropper doesn't live in the district and wasn't able to cast a vote for Sykes. Still, she was rooting for her to win.

"You voted in a champion, not only for Ohio's District 13, not only for all of us across the state of Ohio, but a champion for working people all across our great nation," said Cropper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFGti_0kUs7X5O00

Community members encouraged by Emilia Sykes' words

After the ceremony, the crowd milled about in the foyer among tables of refreshments. They were taking pictures of each other and chatting, the mood buoyant.

Kim Sims and Rhonda Hawkins, residents of Akron's Ward 3 and Stark County, respectively, both cast their vote for Sykes in the election.

Sims was enthusiastic about what she heard from Sykes, particularly about the representative's open attitude about talking to her constituents.

"It's a wonderful thing to have someone you can be in touch with, versus feeling like there's no one to access," Sims said.

Hawkins appreciated Sykes' commitment to making sure everyone's voice is heard, commitment to children, and her willingness interact with the people in her district.

Both hope Sykes will take steps to address all of the issues she mentioned in her speech in a bipartisan way.

Support local journalism: 6 reasons why you should subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal

One of Akron's at-large council candidates, Eric Garrett, attended the ceremony as well. Sykes helped Garrett secure funds for Beyond Expectations Barber College, which Garrett founded and owns.

"She's a strong fighter for the people of this community," Garrett said.

He hopes to see Sykes continue her advocacy and work on behalf of the community during her time in Congress.

Tyffani Dent of Cuyhaoga County was, like Cropper, unable to vote for Sykes but still rooting for her to win.

She was impressed that Sykes said she will focus on all aspects of her district and that she stressed bringing good jobs back to the area.

"I firmly believe that we need great representation in all parts of Ohio if we're going to make a difference in Congress," Dent said.

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'A day of joy and promise': Emilia Sykes sworn in as US rep of 13th Congressional District

Comments / 34

Scrappy One
3d ago

Why was she sworn in by the Ohio Supreme Court Justice and why was it done in Ohio? Normally they are sworn in at the US Capitol and the oath of office is administered in the Capitol in Washington DC. Was this done for publicity or to appease donors?

Reply(3)
7
Up yours
3d ago

Great. I hope she runs for vance's senate seat in 6 years!! we need to get rid of every republican politician in this country!!!

Reply(1)
3
 

