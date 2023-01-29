ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Three injured in separate shooting, police vehicle crash Saturday in Fort Collins

By Eric Larsen, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago
One person was seriously injured in a shooting early Saturday in Fort Collins, while two others suffered minor injuries in a crash between a police vehicle and a sedan hours later.

Fort Collins police announced on Twitter Saturday that an unidentified adult male was shot shortly after 1 a.m. in an altercation that happened during a large party in the 200 block of Cordova Road in northeast Fort Collins. Police said the group involved in the shooting left the scene in a vehicle and were later stopped by Larimer County sheriff's deputies.

Deputies arrested an unidentified juvenile on suspicion of shooting the man, who was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say they don't believe there's an ongoing threat to public safety, but anyone with information on the shooting who hasn't already spoken to police is asked to call Det. Dustin Wier at 970-221-6895.

No further information was available on the shooting Saturday evening.

Fort Collins police SUV, sedan crash during emergent response

Also Saturday, at 9 a.m., a Fort Collins police SUV responding to a high-risk stop with its lights and sirens on collided with a 2009 Honda Accord at the intersection of Lemay Avenue and Mulberry Street. The crash caused the police SUV to roll onto its roof, and the ensuing investigation closed the intersection for more than four hours.

Police said both the corporal driving the SUV and the driver of the Accord suffered minor injuries in the crash. No further information on the crash was made available Saturday.

