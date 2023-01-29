The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate met January 18 to review the progress made during the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year at the senior center. President Carolyn Franks said, “We’re halfway through the fiscal year and haven’t had to dip into reserves. In part, it’s due to the gracious giving by service organizations and churches.”

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO