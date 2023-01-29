ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nodawaynews.com

Nodaway Chorale starts spring rehearsal season

The Nodaway Chorale will launch its spring rehearsal season at 7 pm, Monday, February 6 at First Christian Church, Third and Buchanan Streets, Maryville. Rehearsals, in preparation for a May concert, will continue from 7 to 9 pm, each Monday at the same location. The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit,...
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Senior Center board reviews fiscal year’s first half

The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate met January 18 to review the progress made during the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year at the senior center. President Carolyn Franks said, “We’re halfway through the fiscal year and haven’t had to dip into reserves. In part, it’s due to the gracious giving by service organizations and churches.”
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

DNR awards $2.6M for electric vehicle chargers

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recently awarded approximately $2.6 million in funding for construction of electric vehicle charging stations. These projects will complete Missouri’s highway charging network plan under the Volkswagen Trust. The department issued the latest awards to three recipients including Francis Energy, Tulsa, OK which will...
MISSOURI STATE

